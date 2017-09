by Zoe Matthiessen | Sep 26, 2017 7:13 am

80 percent of our forests are already gone.

Half of our oxygen comes from trees.

Forests contain 80 percent of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity.

1 in 4 medicines stem from rainforest ingredients.

1 tree removes 48 pounds of carbon per year.

About 36 football fields worth of trees lost every minute.

