by Markeshia Ricks | Jun 5, 2017 7:28 am

Edward C. Douglas, Jr., 31, of New Haven, passed away May 27, 2017.

He was born in New Haven to Edward C. Douglas Sr. and Gloria Lester on Dec. 18, 1985.

Edward Jr. was a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University and was currently employed as a New Haven Police Officer.

Edward Jr. leaves to cherish his memory, brothers, Leno T. Lester, Denard M. Lester, and Tristan Gibson; sisters, Danielle Douglas, Airek and Akira Douglas; and a host of relatives and friends.



A celebration of his life will take place Monday at 11 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C., 285 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Monday at the church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at which time, remarks will be made. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Douglas family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com