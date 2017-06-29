100+ Turn Out For “Neighborhood Girl”

by Markeshia Ricks | Jun 29, 2017 3:47 pm

Though a crowd of supporters spoke as if she has the coming election in the bag, Kim Edwards was taking nothing for granted.

Edwards made sure to ask the more than 100 people, gathered in the backyard of Ward 19 Co-chair Ethel Berger’s home Wednesday evening to vote for her in the coming election to be the next alder of for their district, the city’s most diverse, cutting through both Prospect Hill and Newhallville.

“I want to be your alder,” she said. “I hope I have your support and if I don’t, I hope I can earn your support.”

Edwards is one of two candidates in what is shaping up as one of the most competitive Democratic primary races this summer. The other candidate is Sarah Ofosu, who said Thursday that she plans to hold a neighborhood meet and greet soon. Edwards is running on her knowledge of and commitment to the ward and the city as a lifelong New Havener; Ofosu, a Ghanaian immigrant, is pitching a fresh perspective on the city as someone who moved here four years ago. (Click here to read more about that.)

If she wins the seat, Edwards will succeed her mother, incumbent Alder Alfreda Edwards, who has decided to retire from political life after holding the seat (with one six-month break) since 1999.

“This is something Kim chose to do,” the current Alder Edwards said. “I asked her three or four years ago and she said no. But in the past year and a half ...as I’ve listened to her and as she taught me,” she came to her own decision. Alder Edwards assured the crowd that once she steps down, she’s not coming back.

“I quit and came back before,” she said. “I’m not coming back again — at least not in this lifetime.”

Edwards, 43, is a lifelong New Havener who has lived in Ward 19 all her life. She is a product of New Haven Public Schools having, attended Lincoln Bassett, Jackie Robinson and graduating from Wilbur Cross High School. She also is an Albertus Magnus College alumna.

“I’m a neighborhood girl,” the mother of a 23-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son said. “We love our city, and I say we because my whole family here.”

Edwards said she decided to run beause she is interested in working on many of the issues that face the city including keeping taxes “even and stable” for both businesses and residents. She said she also already knows many of the ward level issues that face not just Ward 19 but also the entire city.

“We need to work on our issues,” she said. “We have street crime and street paving and traffic calming issues and not only do we have them int his ward, we have them throughout the city.

“We are a city of 30 wards,” she said. “But we are a city.”

At least 11 city alders, including the board’s leaders, including President Tyisha Walker, Majority Leader Al Paolillo Jr., and President Pro Tem Jeanette Morrison, have lined up behind Edwards’ candidacy, as have incumbent Newhallville alders. Sen. Gary Winfield and State Rep. Robyn Porter also showed up Wednesday night in support.

Edwards, who has worked as a customer service representative for Southern New England Telephone Company since 1996, also has the backing of her union, Communications Workers of America Local 1298. Its president said the union will work to turn out the nearly 100 members who live in the ward to help elected Edwards.

“If you’re going to be anything like your mother, I am happy and I am ready,” Tyisha Walker said at the event. “Because one thing about [your mother] is she always gets in there and supports. She has questions, she’s going to ask them and I expect you to do the same thing. I’m excited about learning from you, teaching you, leading you and helping you and as a board we try to do everything as a family.”

“You’re able to take over for your mom and that is my wish, that one of my daughters follows in my footsteps and does the same thing,” Walker added. “I can tell them about you and they can be inspired.”

Paolillo, the son of a former alder, spoke of the mentor relationship that develops when a parent who has served in public life passes that passion on to their child.

“I can tell you that Alfreda has been someone that you want to work with and together, we always find ways to move the agenda forward,” Paolillo said. “Kim has that drive, and it is beautiful to have a mentor in your life like a parent.”

He also joked that the younger Edwards might already have a better attendance record for committee meetings than do some current alders.

“She appears so much in front of our board,” he said.

Winfield said he also often hears from Edwards and is excited that she might get a little taste of her own medicine.

“I came because of Kim,” he said. “She is someone who is an integral part of the community. I have an office and I represent 100,000 people, and I don’t always get this kind of turnout. That tells you something about who we’re talking about and what she represents. I have stood in support of a lot of people, but it is good to stand in support of someone who without even talking about it, you know she represents not just this community but the entire city.”

Bill Kaplan of the Ronan Edgewood Neighborhood Association (RENA) sent a letter endorsing Edwards. Kaplan said Edwards has a unique experience as an “apprentice alder for much of her life,” and because she’s homegrown, she knows the unique challenges of representing a ward that is stratified by race.