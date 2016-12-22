Electric Ladyland

by Allan Appel | Dec 22, 2016 8:01 am

This Day in New Haven History

At Christmas time in 1916, the United Illuminating Company was eager for the housewives of New Haven to put away their washboards and instead invest big time in a whole array of new electrical appliances, including a washing machine that put clothes through the wringer, and, yes, an electric vibrator to relax with after the wash is done. Welcome to This Day In Appliance-Buying History as Allan Appel and Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum time take you back.

Click on the file above to play or download.