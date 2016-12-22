Electric Ladyland

At Christmas time in 1916, the United Illuminating Company was eager for the housewives of New Haven to put away their washboards and instead invest big time in a whole array of new electrical appliances, including a washing machine that put clothes through the wringer, and, yes, an electric vibrator to relax with after the wash is done. Welcome to This Day In Appliance-Buying History as Allan Appel and Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum time take you back.
Click on the file above to play or download.