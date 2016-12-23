Elicker “Leaning Against” Mayoral Run

by Paul Bass | Dec 23, 2016 7:52 am

Posted to: Politics

posted by: TheMadcap on December 23, 2016 8:00am Aw :( Although frankly Mayor Harp is in a pretty good position at the moment so anyone running against her is going to face a seriously uphill challenge.

posted by: Sheldonblackwood09 on December 23, 2016 8:02am Very disappointing news. Elicker is what’s needed to fix the financial quagmire resulting from years of runaway spending.

posted by: cedarhillresident! on December 23, 2016 12:09pm I agree Elicker is who we need right now especially with trump in charge of the Federal funding..this city’s shit will be hitting the fan. Elicker has the smarts and no how to think outside the box and keep things going. With that said I was told that Paca said he has the union backing him?! Is this true? Would they really support him? Puppet or not. I have backed off the union because there is no sense fighting them at this point. But if this is who they have chosen…wow. And to say he is a better candidate than Harp??? Really! I may have to jump on the Harp wagon…..never thought I would actually say that. Again she has done a few things I have been impressed with so to be honest she is a far better candidate than Paca. union puppet or not. As far as Henry….well in the beginning of his campaign I thought this guy just has nothing better to do…but then I went and heard him at a debate and let me tell you…my opinion of him did a 360 I would be delighted if him or Justin ran. Michael has to work on getting the clerks office right before he can think about running the city. Mike is a great guy out side of politics but he has made some really bad choices as clerk. My guess is someone will be running against him next time.

posted by: Brutus2011 on December 23, 2016 12:10pm I am firmly against Mayor Harp for her handling of the BOE and NHPS. Maybe I should run. Uuummmn.

posted by: Bradley on December 23, 2016 12:27pm In Justin’s case, I think the choice is straightforward. If he runs and is elected, he gets to spend time with alders and agency heads. If he chooses not to run, he gets to spend time with his very cute little girl.

posted by: FacChec on December 23, 2016 4:06pm “After much deliberation, Elicker said Thursday, “I’m leaning towards not running.” That’s the correct decision. Ever since the 2013 election, which Elicker is noted for, he has gone into political seclusion, not attending any city political events or speaking out on any city political/ policy issues, in which there has been many. I for one just dont know why he would even be considered as a possibility. Elicker has long since hung it up and moved on.. good luck…

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on December 23, 2016 6:46pm The notion that just because the union may be supportive of Mr. Paca, constitutes him being “puppet,” is absurd and highly disrespectful. if you’ve ever met the man, those premature thoughts would easily be eviscerated. Like both Henry and Ellicker, he’s quite impressive also. Moreover, to further suggest that Mr. Ellicker would be the only savior to rescue the city from its current financial woes, and severe reckless spending, is too absurd. I’m in no way trying to marginalize Mr. Ellicker’s ability to reverse the economic crash course this mayor has driven the city in with no stop sign in sight, but others too have perfected a management style that can get the job or appoint someone who has the skills to steer the ship too. I would suggest we wait until we at least here from Mr. Paca to then critique his platform. You may or may not be impressed with his vision. In talking with some political aficionados, they tell me that, not only does he impress them, but they’re on board with his campaign should he decide to run, and are willing to raise money for him as well. I’m looking forward to sitting down with the young man, because quite frankly, the city needs to move in a more youth driven direction in terms of vision and zeal, as does the entire DNC.