Elicker “Leaning Against” Mayoral Run
by Paul Bass | Dec 23, 2016 7:52 am
Posted to: Politics
Mayor Toni Harp is likely to face a challenge in her quest for a third two-year term, but probably not from the candidates who have so far presented the most organized opposition.
Harp has formed a reelection committee and says she is planning to seek a third term in the 2017 election.
She first won office in 2013 in what began as a seven-person field in the Democratic primary. Democrats Justin Elicker and Henry Fernandez ended up her top vote-getting opponents in that race, and Elicker mounted a vigorous general-election race as an independent, gaining 45 percent of the vote.
As is the norm in New Haven politics, Harp in 2015 did not face significant organized opposition in her first reelection bid.
This time around there’s been more talk of a serious challenge. Elicker has been discussing the possibility of a race with people around town in recent months. Any serious campaign would probably need to get off the ground in early 2017.
After much deliberation, Elicker said Thursday, “I’m leaning towards not running. I think it’s time for the city to come together. We’re going to be dealing with a lot larger challenges, and we need to work together.”
“But I don’t want to close the door to the possibility of running,” he added.
“I am not thinking of running for mayor,” Fernandez stated definitively.
Marcus Paca, a family friend of Harp who served as her labor relations chief until she fired him this past April, has also been sounding out people about a possible run as well. Paca, who served a term as an Edgewood alder before losing the seat, showed up at a support rally last week for Assistant Chief Luiz Casanova, a rally that drew many people critical of the Harp administration. Paca has begun issuing statements critical of the administration’s performance.
Another person often mentioned as a possible mayoral candidate is Michael Smart, the current city clerk. “No, not at all,” Smart said of a 2017 mayoral bid. “I’m running [again] for city clerk.”
Comments
posted by: TheMadcap on December 23, 2016 8:00am
Aw :(
Although frankly Mayor Harp is in a pretty good position at the moment so anyone running against her is going to face a seriously uphill challenge.
posted by: Sheldonblackwood09 on December 23, 2016 8:02am
Very disappointing news. Elicker is what’s needed to fix the financial quagmire resulting from years of runaway spending.
posted by: cedarhillresident! on December 23, 2016 12:09pm
I agree Elicker is who we need right now especially with trump in charge of the Federal funding..this city’s shit will be hitting the fan. Elicker has the smarts and no how to think outside the box and keep things going.
With that said I was told that Paca said he has the union backing him?! Is this true? Would they really support him? Puppet or not. I have backed off the union because there is no sense fighting them at this point. But if this is who they have chosen…wow. And to say he is a better candidate than Harp??? Really!
I may have to jump on the Harp wagon…..never thought I would actually say that. Again she has done a few things I have been impressed with so to be honest she is a far better candidate than Paca. union puppet or not.
As far as Henry….well in the beginning of his campaign I thought this guy just has nothing better to do…but then I went and heard him at a debate and let me tell you…my opinion of him did a 360 I would be delighted if him or Justin ran.
Michael has to work on getting the clerks office right before he can think about running the city. Mike is a great guy out side of politics but he has made some really bad choices as clerk. My guess is someone will be running against him next time.
posted by: Brutus2011 on December 23, 2016 12:10pm
I am firmly against Mayor Harp for her handling of the BOE and NHPS.
Maybe I should run.
Uuummmn.
posted by: Bradley on December 23, 2016 12:27pm
In Justin’s case, I think the choice is straightforward. If he runs and is elected, he gets to spend time with alders and agency heads. If he chooses not to run, he gets to spend time with his very cute little girl.
posted by: FacChec on December 23, 2016 4:06pm
“After much deliberation, Elicker said Thursday, “I’m leaning towards not running.”
That’s the correct decision. Ever since the 2013 election, which Elicker is noted for, he has gone into political seclusion, not attending any city political events or speaking out on any city political/ policy issues, in which there has been many.
I for one just dont know why he would even be considered as a possibility. Elicker has long since hung it up and moved on.. good luck…
posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on December 23, 2016 6:46pm
The notion that just because the union may be supportive of Mr. Paca, constitutes him being “puppet,” is absurd and highly disrespectful. if you’ve ever met the man, those premature thoughts would easily be eviscerated. Like both Henry and Ellicker, he’s quite impressive also.
Moreover, to further suggest that Mr. Ellicker would be the only savior to rescue the city from its current financial woes, and severe reckless spending, is too absurd. I’m in no way trying to marginalize Mr. Ellicker’s ability to reverse the economic crash course this mayor has driven the city in with no stop sign in sight, but others too have perfected a management style that can get the job or appoint someone who has the skills to steer the ship too.
I would suggest we wait until we at least here from Mr. Paca to then critique his platform. You may or may not be impressed with his vision.
In talking with some political aficionados, they tell me that, not only does he impress them, but they’re on board with his campaign should he decide to run, and are willing to raise money for him as well.
I’m looking forward to sitting down with the young man, because quite frankly, the city needs to move in a more youth driven direction in terms of vision and zeal, as does the entire DNC.
posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on December 23, 2016 7:03pm
Continues….
I’m somewhat ambivalent with Justin’s comments when says “it’s time to come together.” Was it not time to come together when he ran? It’s always time to come together.
He’ll see who’s working arduously to pull the city apart, by surreptitiously pitting one group against another and pretending as though they are innocent and had nothing to do with the fomenting. Or, by being just plain presumptuous into thinking that the voters are just so stupid and will never figure it out.