Introducing The Elm City Crossword

We’re experimenting with a new feature today: a multimedia crossword puzzle about New Haven.

Please try it! You can get clues along the way, answers, etc. And after you’ve completed some clues, you can click on links to stories for more information. Some of the clues include videos you can click on.

Note: There’s a slide bar at the right side of the puzzle. That enables you to see more of the puzzle and the clues.

The first puzzle’s theme: the New Haven Police Department.

Please let us know what you think, in the comment section below. Interested in putting together clues for a New Haven-themed puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

posted by: Bill Saunders on December 21, 2016  8:06pm

I love it Paul.

I got about 2./3rds of the answers without cheating.
I bet JaneatPeopleAgainstInjustice aces it!

(Paul: thanks Bill!)

posted by: Elm City Resident on December 22, 2016  8:52am

Fun!