Elm City Market Makes Brunch Swing

For Hannah Pimenta, the front of house supervisor, the jazz brunch is one of her favorite things about working at Elm City Market.

“I love it here. It’s so family oriented and such a great environment,” she said. “This event creates a different spin on brunch. It’s more soothing and relaxing. A lot of regulars will show up, but we’re always seeing new faces. It brings people together.”

On a rainy Sunday people came together to enjoy the sounds of jazz from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the brunch, which has been ongoing weekly since November. There are currently five different bands playing in rotation, including Dennis Williams and Friends, Jeff Fuller and Friends, David Chevan and Friends, the Shoreline Jazz Quartet, and Sunday’s featured act, Morris Trent and Friends. The friends included Patty Linardos on vocals, Jack Tyrrell on piano, Jim Royle on drums; Trent plays bass.

The band plays in the corner near the seating area located at the end of the store that borders Chapel and State. A specific brunch menu is available, but there are also fresh baked goods and of course many coffee and other drinks.

The band began with an instrumental number before Linardos joined them for her first song, the aptly titled “I Love Being Here with You,” a statement she reiterated numerous times to the other band members and to the audience members as well. Linardos kept the love and lightness alive throughout the band’s three sets and breaks, creating a welcoming and inviting atmosphere with her warm vocals, charm and friendliness.

The other band members kept the jazz, and the general atmosphere, warm, smooth, and inviting, playing three sets of music that ranged from slower standards such as “At Last” to the more upbeat “Route 66.” One number not only had Linardos but audience members dancing in their seats.

Trent mentioned during the first break that he had played in a lot of bars over the years “but I like this better. It’s more laid back, plus it happens earlier in the day, and I still have time to play other gigs if I want.”

Linardos spoke of how “lucky” she was to play with such wonderful musicians, including Tyrrell, who is her husband and with whom she writes and records original music. “It is such a gift,” she said. “With jazz it never comes out the same. We listen and inspire each other.”

During the final number, Linardos said they were just going to improvise, and that she would look around the store for ideas and “see what comes out.” The song ended up being a catchy tune that included riffs about coming to New Haven, shopping at the market, and checking out was available there for purchase, including “hot chocolate, tea and organic coffee,” much to the delight of audience members who kept the seats steadily filled and the area bustling. Parents sat with children and rocked them back and forth for a dance or two. Couples shared muffins and coffee. (FYI: free coffee refills in store for this event.) Even wandering shoppers stopped, set their bags down, and hung out for a song or two. A passerby on the street outside stopped to take notice through the windows behind the band.

“I love New Haven,” said Pimenta with a huge smile. “It is so up and coming. There is so much potential. This is just a part of it.”



Elm City Market’s Jazz Brunch happens every Sunday from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Elm City Market, 777 Chapel St. Click here for more information. Elm City Market encourages other local jazz bands to contact Hannah Pimenta or manager Alexa Apotria if they are interested in playing.