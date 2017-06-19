Fair Haven Strong Rallies Community

by Staff | Jun 19, 2017 7:13 am

Posted to: Citizen Contributions, Fair Haven

The following recap of the Fair Haven Strong Fair was submitted by New Haven Mental Health Outreach for Mothers (MOMS) partnership members Curtis Antrum, Joanne Simiola and Sabrina Whiteman.

Under blue skies and a breezy 85 degrees, local families arrived at St. James Episcopal Church greeted by salsa music and lots of smiling faces two Saturdays ago, as the staff of The MOMS Partnership and St. James Episcopal Church hosted a family resource event on Saturday, June 10. As partners, they understand the importance of advocacy in this tight-knit community.

The fair attracted over a dozen community resources and businesses from the New Haven area. Among the resources in attendance, there was, Clifford Beers, CT Transit, New Haven Healthy Start, People’s United Bank and Stop & Shop. Attendees enjoyed local food vendors First Class Ice Cream, Lunch Box 23, and Mick’s Dog’s, which added to the festive mood. Additionally, participants could chat with each other, while enjoying fresh popcorn and even a salsa lesson from Alisa’s House of Salsa!

Families were treated to a lively afternoon that included learning about MOMS Partnership and its services, which are also offered in Spanish. The MOMS Partnership serves moms and female caregivers with trained mental health workers from the local community who focus on outreach, retention, and treatment (alongside traditional licensed, skilled, and local mental health clinicians) through neighborhood-based mental health support services.

The afternoon ended in a free viewing of Despicable Me 2 complete with a sighting of Gru himself.