Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

They’d Rather Have A Starbucks

(5) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Business/ Economic Development, Westville, True Vote

Markeshia Ricks Photo A developer is eyeing a Whalley Avenue property formerly home to a CVS pharmacy in Westville as the possible new home for convenience retailer Family Dollar.

The developer should not expect a welcome mat.

Alder Richard Furlow, during the first Westville/West Hills community management team of the year, delivered the news of the developer’s interest in putting in a Family Dollar — and threw out the idea of mocha lattes to go as an alternative.

The former home to CVS has been vacant since CVS moved a block away into a brand new building at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street. Family Dollar, represented by the Windsor-based Northeast Retail, is the first strong nibble at bringing some life back to the abandoned property.

“Oh no,” someone groaned at the management team meeting, which took place Wednesday night at Mauro Sheridan School.  “No!” others cried.

Furlow had more news: The store might be able to move in by right. That means that there might be no need for the developer to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals for permission.

That also would mean that any meeting with the neighborhood — should the developer consent to one; Furlow said so far the developer has declined — would be a courtesy.

In an interview, Daniel Plotkin, the agent for Northeast Retail who has been meeting with the city, declined to offer any details about the proposed store. He said he doesn’t want to “muddy the waters” given that he is “nowhere close to getting this done.”

“Nothing good has ever happened to my business talking to people like you,” Plotkin said before hanging up the phone on a reporter.

Furlow said neighbors might not have the leverage they had in getting CVS to rework designs and definitely not the kind it had in stopping a Cumberland Farms convenience store from coming into the neighborhood if the Family Dollar can go in by right.

But if Northeast Retail needs to make any changes to the building or the parking lot, which has been a sticking point for previous developers, it could open up some daylight for neighbors to launch an offensive against a Family Dollar store — a store neighbors at the meeting said they don’t want.

Furlow said he’s been working with City Plan Director Karyn Gilvarg and the city’s economic development department to look at solutions to restrict the number of convenience stores on Whalley Avenue and throughout the rest of the city, including looking at other cities that have had similar concerns.

“We don’t need a dollar store next to a CVS, next to three other convenience stores that are in the area,” he said. “We need to raise the bar and put a limitation on how many can come to the street. We don’t need a convenience store in every block.

“We need another convenience store on Whalley Avenue like we need another liquor store in the community,” he added. “It’s enough.”

Furlow said the Family Dollar is of particular concern because of the condition of the store at Whalley Avenue and Sperry Street. Family Dollar stores are not franchised. They are maintained by a central corporate headquarters, he said. Many atthe management team meeting expressed dismay about the unkempt nature of that particular store and one that recently closed in downtown on Chapel Street.

Lizzy Donius, director of the Westville Village Renaissance Alliance, said unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be another developer showing interest in the property. She said it is unclear if other developers had been invited to take a second look at the property now that the new CVS is up and open a block away.

“CVS is beautiful. The McDonald’s went through a renovation a few years ago,” she said. “This whole corridor is improving. This [Family Dollar] is a step backward, and it negates a lot of the good work that everybody had done. Maybe people who weren’t interested then might be interested now.”

Furlow acknowledged that the neighborhood can’t dictate to the owners what to do with their property. But he said he is disappointed that the neighborhood has been out of the loop, especially given that it has been known for a year that the property would become vacant once CVS moved into its new digs.

He promised to send a letter to city economic development chief Matthew Nemerson expressing his opposition to the Family Dollar if the neighbors agreed.

“What we need now is an economic development administrator who cares about the Westville community as much as he cares about downtown,” he said, drawing applause.

In addition to Furlow’s letter, neighbors voted to draft and send a letter from the management team. Some neighbors also suggested that the letter press the city to look for other businesses that could effectively use the space.

City officials also could be hearing from Development Commissioner Sarahi Jordan Vega, who lives in the neighborhood. She said Wednesday’s meeting was the first time she’d heard that Family Dollar might be going into the former CVS building.

“People that live in the community serve on the city level need to know about these things,” she said. “It makes me mad. I will reach out to him.”

Not Out Of The Loop

Paul Bass Photo Development Administrator Nemerson said that Northeast Retail has been in the picture for only the last two months. Prior to recent developments, the city had worked with the owners of the property to consider development that might have resulted in the transformation of the entire block that encompasses the former CVS site and adjacent restaurants and a shoe repair business, he said.

At one point, Chris Guerra, owner of Cilantro Fresh Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza, was considering buying the former CVS property and expanding his business ventures on the block. But he died last May before that plan could bear fruit, Nemerson said.

“Other developers have looked at the site,” he said. “Nothing has happened. A developer came forward about two months ago and said he was buying the building and he had looked at a number of different possibilities, and the only one that came through was a Family Dollar.”

Nemerson said the developer looked at other uses such as another restaurant but could find no one who wanted to rent the space except for Family Dollar.

“I don’t think anybody was excitedm but it turns out he feels that there are a lot of Family Dollars that are good contributing retail businesses in their neighborhoods,” he said. “We’ve asked if we could talk to Family Dollar to hear their strategy for managing it, stocking it, and maintaining it. I don’t think anybody has been wildly enthusiastic about the Family Dollar on lower Whalley Avenue. The parking lot is not maintained; there are no window treatments.”

Nemerson said the city isn’t against having a Family Dollar, but it is concerned about what kind of neighbor the retailer plans to be given the state of its existing store in the city and one that closed downtown on Chapel Street. He said that is especially true if it is going to be there for the next 15 to 20 years.

But he suggested that there might be an opportunity for neighbors to have their say even if the developer ultimately declines to meet with them directly. The developer might have to come before the city because a Family Dollar would be a change of use from a pharmacy. There also might be other regulatory reasons that the proposed site plan for the store would need to come before a body like the City Plan Commission.

Nemerson (who for years tried to stop a dollar store from moving into a downtown space on Chapel Street) said it has been a priority of Mayor Toni Harp’s administration to make sure that the Dayton Street/Whalley Avenue section of the neighborhood have more continuity and a continued sense of place. And the administration is still committed to that, he said, as evidenced by the city taking on the developers of the new CVS with its own development idea for mixed-use, commercial and retail space for that section of the neighborhood.

“That remains our vision for the neighborhood,” he said. “But we can’t demand that kind of development the way that some California cities do—the way Fairfield County can do.”

At least not under the city’s current zoning code that in many ways still keeps commercial, residential, retail space separate.

How About A Mocha Latte?

City of New Haven Furlow said he has suggested that the city attempt to get a Starbucks into the space. He expected neighbors to reject the idea Wednesday night; instead, several welcomed it.

“I am for economic development even at the cost of some of you hating me because I don’t like to see buildings sitting empty,” he said. “Sometimes we have to take what we don’t like just to move forward.”

But he said he’s committed to working on a long-term solution that doesn’t put neighborhoods in the position of having to accept any business that can afford the asking price.

“In New Haven, we have a policy: ‘right tree, right place,’” he said. “It should be the right business in the right place, too. It should be a good fit for New Haven.”

Tags: , , , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on September 18, 2017  3:23pm

I understand the neighborhood wants a fancy coffee shop, but at the end of the day, isn’t a Family Dollar better than an empty storefront? That’s another property on the Grand List, another few employees (for New Haven residents, probably), a place to get cheaper canned goods than CVS or any convenience store I’m sure.

I don’t know, I liked the Family Dollar on Chapel. It was, by far, the cheapest place to get some groceries downtown. Yeah, it wasn’t like… pretty. And obviously the one on Whalley Ave has issues, but what place on Whalley Ave DOESN’T have issues. There’s also a CVS on Whalley Ave, but I am guessing Westville residents don’t think they’re better than that particular chain?

I can’t help but feel there’s a bit of a classist argument here. Family Dollar is for poor/middle class people, and Westvillians view themselves as better than that. But keep in mind, this like a block from a pawn shop a massage parlor so, really, Family Dollar is sort of a mild improvement, no?

posted by: CT DRV on September 18, 2017  4:04pm

How about neither? Ideally, we let the relics of the car-centric 20th century die off and instead re-use the land so it supports denser residential and mass transit. A few more _truly affordable_ units would help our city’s affordable housing crisis, and the bottom floors could be broken up into multiple smaller retail spaces so local small businesses (not chains!) could actually afford to be part of the Whalley Ave corridor. There’s no shortage of demand for housing in the Elm City (as apparent via the Novella and The Corsair, et al) and with a neighborhood that’s this vocal about what goes in, there’s no reason they couldn’t use a bit of leverage to obtain something that benefits everybody- not just wealthy Westville homeowners or corporate chains and developers.

It’s a shame that this city -the cultural capital of our state- lacks a record store, a skate shop, and a proper radio station. (Love WNHH and all it’s programming, but that signal didn’t carry too far last I checked.)

We have plenty of empty storefronts. Let’s make sure that they can be owned, occupied, and visited by our neighbors, not more sprawlly, auto-dependent corporate chains.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on September 18, 2017  4:18pm

In the words of laurence fishburne there it is

https://youtu.be/FjheHtlVf7A

Take right out of the gentrification vampires play book.

Furlow said he has suggested that the city attempt to get a Starbucks into the space. He expected neighbors to reject the idea Wednesday night; instead, several welcomed it.“I am for economic development even at the cost of some of you hating me because I don’t like to see buildings sitting empty,” he said. “Sometimes we have to take what we don’t like just to move forward.”

Said Spokeed Like a true Corporatist.

Like I said New Haven is in the second stage of gentrification.Starbuchs is one of the top gentrification vampires that are moving in across this country.

Starbucks’ ‘Race Together’ Campaign Ignores The Company’s Troubled History With Gentrification

.While the campaign may have sprung from good intentions, a response to the “racially-charged tragedies” that have sparked protests in recent months, “Race Together” completely ignores the impact that Starbucks itself has in gentrification across the U.S. The company has played an “instrumental” part in increasing rent prices in urban areas, according to Mic. In fact, since 1997, homes near Starbucks locations have appreciated in value by 96 percent, almost doubling their original price tags.Mic senior editor Darnell Moore explained to HuffPost Live on Wednesday how the presence of the coffee giant specifically affects people of color.“The failure of Starbucks to talk about the fact that it’s proven that when they go into certain neighborhoods, particularly black neighborhoods, traditionally black neighborhoods, gentrification increases at rapid rates,” he told host Josh Zepps. “So it’s an interesting way to look at this company’s complicity in the very thing that they are attempting get people to talk about.”

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/03/19/race-together-starbucks-gentrification_n_6903060.html

posted by: Atwater on September 18, 2017  4:37pm

“We don’t want Family Dollar” means people cannot know that working-poor people live in New Haven, it’s unsightly and will lower property values. There’s one word that describes those that oppose this, snobs. People who would rather over-pay for coffee and sugar than provide a low cost shopping alternative for the working class and working-poor in New Haven.

posted by: 1644 on September 18, 2017  4:56pm

Not sure what 3/5’s is trying to say.  Family Dollar is a sign of ungentrification, that the neighborhood is getter poorer.  Proximity to over-priced coffee is directly proportionable to real estate prices, hence the neighbors want an over-priced coffee shop.In any case, I am always amazed at how New Haven’s think they should be able to dictate how others should use their private property.