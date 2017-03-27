Sections

Capital Budget Showdown Looms

Markeshia Ricks Photo A budget-watching alder has put the finance department and every other department proposing capital spending increases for the next fiscal year on notice: Be ready to defend those requests as well any projects that still have open balances.

Mayor Toni Harp’s proposed capital budget for fiscal 2017-2018 is $68.7 million. It includes $44.9 million in city bonding, $19 million in state bonding and $4.8 million in federal bonding money for construction projects. (The capital budget is separate from the administration’s proposed $554.5 million general fund budget for the coming fiscal year.)

During the first round of departmental budget hearings at City Hall, the Harp administration’s five-year capital and debt service budget plans, particularly the proposed spending on schools, caught the eye of Annex Alder Alphonse Paolillo Jr, the reigning budget hawk of the Board of Alders Finance Committee.

The mayor’s proposed capital budget calls for expending about $44.9 million in the coming fiscal year. That number could shoot to $74.5 million the following year, $61.5 million the year after that and $62.9 million in the fourth year of that five-year plan. It would fall back to about $48.3 million in the fifth year, but that would only be after the debt service had skyrocketed from about $66.4 million to $81.6 million.

Driving those costs would be whether the city pushes forward with building a new K-4 Quinnipiac School ($38 million), a new K-4 West Rock Authors Academy ($51 million) and an unknown new high school ($64 million).h Budget Director Joe Clerkin said the city’s bonding on those projects would be approximately $13 million, $11.6 million and $14 million, respectively.

Those numbers caused Paolillo to flash back to the alders’ most recent showdown with the Harp administration over building a new $45 million K-8 lab school on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University. Alders overwhelmingly rejected building the school as part of he fiscal 2015-2016 budget, but in a less than unanimous vote, alders agreed to fund the school under the current budget.

The state is picking up $34.3 million of the school’s cost, while the city is on the hook for about $10.7 million in bonding. Paolillo was a leading dissenter among the minority of alders who opposed building the school during the last budget cycle. He called the project unaffordable.

On the general fund side of a $554.5 million proposed budget, the Harp administration is asking for a $1.5 million increase in the current debt services fund. Paolillo pointed out that the need for that increase was driven by the decision to build a new Strong 21st Century Communications Magnet and Lab School.

“I’m not here to talk about Strong School,” he said at a recent Finance Committee budget hearing at which administration officials appeared. “I want to talk about the way it was funded. If we have money in open lines for capital projects, which we do ... why are we not looking at it?”

City Controller Daryl Jones said in fact department heads were asked to hold to their prior year’s capital budget, forget their wish lists and concentrate on what was needed most. Paolillo, who pointed out that there are unspent balances on capital projects that date back as far as 2008, asked where the resulting decreases were in individual departments’ capital budgets. That’s what he plans to ask each of the department heads who come before the committee in the coming weeks, he said.

Paolillo said he wants an accounting of leftover funds from capital projects that appear to sit in the line items for long finished projects with no explanation.

Jones offered one example of why certain departments might have multiple years of unspent capital funds. Pointing to the $600,000 that the police department has sitting in its capital budget for body cameras.

He said there are several reasons the money is still sitting including ongoing negotiations with the police union, the opportunities and problems associated with state reimbursement and the ongoing costs of maintenance.

“I agree totally if the state is going to reimburse us, I want to give that money back. But if happens to go in a different direction, and we don’t use that reimbursement, we will have to use that to purchase the body cameras,” Jones said. “But you’re right, we have to do our due diligence and take a step back and look at everything going on with those balances and explain to you why they’re there.”

Paolillo pointed out that the city had missed the first opportunity to get reimbursement for the cost of purchasing body cameras from the state under the previous police chief because it had no deal with the police union. He also pointed out that alders helped get the conversation on body cameras moving by funding the reserve for the body cameras two years ago.

“That was our amendment that set money aside to get conversation going,” he said. “It wasn’t happening from the city side.”

Paolillo told the city’s budget wranglers that year after year department heads come back to alders with requests to borrow more money, while unspent money languishes from previous projects. He asked why those unspent dollars had not been plowed back into other parts of the budget, or at least back into debt service. And he said he plans to ask that question over an over this year.

“I’m not going to beat this down tonight because I’ve been talking about it for two years,” he said. “But I’m going to start tonight, and I can promise you for the next three months, I’m not going to get off this.”

Comments

posted by: Jonathan14 on March 27, 2017  1:05pm

We need more budget experts like Alder Paolillo minding taxpayers’ hard-earned money.  I feel comfortable knowing someone as competent as Al represents the voters at both the city, and the state level as an alder and a state representative.  I hope his influence continues to expand.

posted by: FacChec on March 27, 2017  2:11pm

The unfortunate reality is that Al Paolillo’s rhetoric does not match the performance of the finance committee, the BOA or Paolillio’s own contributions. The FAC that unspent monies exist in the capital budget since 2008 is an indication of the BOA’s failure to monitor the capital budget and taxpayer expenditures. To say now that you are going to question past accumulations of unspent funds hardly suggest that the BOA is going to reprogram these same funds back into the debt service account in order to lower the tax burden on future generations.

Paolillo need not look any further back then this proposed fiscal year where the management & budget department under Darrell Jones and Joe Clerkin is attempting to borrow $3.3M from the bond fund saying that these funds were formerly matched by state of CT LOCIP, while at the same time the state of CT LOCIP is allocating $2.9M to New Haven for re-pavement of streets and roads. Clearly, a $3.3M capital BUDGET FUND RIP-OFF right in the face of Paolillo and the finance committee. It does not take a watch dog to to see the conspiracy in denial.

posted by: wendy1 on March 27, 2017  5:41pm

THANK YOU Al and I support your endeavors heartily!!!!!!

Suddenly the gen’l. budget climbs to 550????!!!!!  Did you see the list of 70 or so raises printed by the NHI recently????  And we cant get any money for homeless housing???  I offered cityplan 3 latchkey buildings on MY street, stone and brick on 0.8 acres able to house 100 or more and going for $1.5 mill which is bargain rate in Wooster Sq. on a cul de sac (no ferocious nimbyism)  and I get pulled out of a zoning appeal board/.cityplan meeting?????  Men and women in the ghetto which is totally ignored should get up and yell as well.  Is this not corruption and graft??? Are we not being ripped off???

Only developers and construction companies who are “connected” will get the “benefits”, not the taxpayer, black or white, or their children.  We are witnessing outright greed.  If you want details, call me, but also call your pathetic BOA and zoning board, those folks who cant make a decision.  I spent 3 hours at the “appeals” meeting before getting escorted out by Tom Talbot.  I hope he gets back to me as a voice of reason before it’s too late.  There is no need for more buildings or parking garages.
There are plenty of empty brick or cement buildings that are empty in the MIDDLE of NH.

Yes we got to keep our fed funding because of Yale sitting here, so this is our moment to use it for the needy, working class, and dying middle class.  We get the cash and can still thumb our noses at the “regime” for good causes not GRAFT and GREED.  Please Al, keep it up and know that you have allies.  I will go to the “open budget meeting” unless I am dead and speak the truth to power.