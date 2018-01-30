41 New Firefighters Chosen; 83% Local

by Allan Appel | Jan 30, 2018 4:00 pm

Labor

Matthew Watkins’s night shift as a licensed practical nurse had just ended.

His shift as a school nurse was about to begin.

That left just enough time to drop by the Board of Fire Commissioners’ regular monthly meting Tuesday morning to learn that a new job awaits him: He has been offered a seat in the new class of NHFD firefighters.

The commissioners voted to offer seats to 41 people in the new class to begin 16-week training Feb 28. The vote was unanimous.

The 41, to fill already budgeted jobs, include a 56-year old phenom who passed all the tests, and five women.

That’s notable, Chief John Alston Jr. said, because the department has only 11 women currently serving out of 322.

And 34 of the 41 cadets — or 83 percent — live in New Haven. That’s a record, according to Alston.

City residents receive an automatic ten point boost on their applications. “They know the area, the streets, and on the economic side” they also contribute, Alston said.

Come summer, when the training ends, the department will see significant overtime savings, Alston said. The department has been short 55 firefighters, requiring some 20 overtime shifts a day. The new firefighters, starting at $41,488, early as much as $37,000 less a year than experienced firefighters. So even factoring the extra cost of paying benefits to new firefighters benefits, the department will save money having them work shifts that more experienced firefighters would otherwise work overtime, Alston said.

Also among those selected Tuesday was Samod Rankins who, like Watkins, is a graduate of Eli Whitney Technical High School.

The paths that led Rankins and Watkins to this moment in their lives were different,both characterized by the impulse for public service.

Watkins, who placed first on the written and oral tests for the job, joined the army right out of high school. He served for six years, including a deployment to Kuwait. He used the time there effectively, earning an online bachelor’s degree.

“There’s not much to do while you’re in the desert,” he said.

After his discharge, he went to work in retail. That didn’t fulfill his desire to help people, a desire he inherited from a firefighter uncle and from his mom, a nurse.

Watkins began applying to become a firefighter while training and subsequently working as an LPN at an assisted living facility and also as a school nurse at Long Hill Elementary in Shelton.

Rankins’ success Tuesday morning was a story of persistence.

He failed the oral exam back in 2013, he said, but kept at it. “I retook the oral and passed everything successfully. I never gave up.”

A New Haven native like Watkins, Rankins prepared during the intervening years by earning state certifications in “hazmat awareness,” and as an EMT.

The arduous application process began back in May with a formal application. In June came the written and oral tests, with results in July. In August, the department administered the physical exam. Background checks then ensued, organized by the police department. In November there was a health assessment and then last month the in-person interviews.

At those interviews, which can run from 20 minutes to more than an hour, the chief ran scenarios of different firefighting situations.

The department created the pool of about 60 candidates, from which Alston and the commissioners chose 41.

Aspiring firefighters sat in the room as names were called out Tuesday morning, hoping to hear theirs.

Not all the young men ended up smiling.

New Jersey-raised Tyler Skolnik lives in West Haven and is completing a degree at the University of New Haven in fire science. He said that during his time here, which includes being in the Marine Corps Reserve, he has fallen in love with New Haven and ultimately wants to serve as a firefighter here. It runs in the family, as is the case with many firefighters; Skolnik said his uncle has put in 40 years with the NYFD.

Skolnik, however, will have to wait a bit. His name wasn’t selected from the eligibility list this time, but it will remain on the list for potential future selection. He said he will continue to pursue his goal: “I’m not going to let this stop me.”

Aspiring firefighter Cordell Bell waited with straight posture that belied a certain nervousness as names were read off by the chief. Bell’s came up as one to remove from the list.

Afterwards, in the hallway, his disappointment was palpable. He said many of the mentors in his life have been firefighters; that’s why he’d applied. Commissioner Vincent Mauro acknowledged the disappointment and told him to keep his head up.

Bell said he will continue to pursue his goal, but likely in other cities. He lingered after the meeting in hopes of meeting with the chief. He got the chance.

Flynn To Firefighters’ Hall of Fame

In other fire department news, Chief Alston announced that Retire Battalion Chief — and department historian — Edward Flynn was recently been elected to the Connecticut State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame.

“We’re excited about him getting this. It’s a high honor,” said Alston. Retired Chief Michael Grant, among other members of the fire department, have previously been elected.

The induction takes place at a ceremony in Southington on April 5.