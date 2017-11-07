Firefighters Get In The Trenches

by Staff | Nov 7, 2017 5:40 pm

Twenty firefighters climbed into a trench this week to learn the safest way to do that — when the time comes to save lives.

They’re the first of two classes training for certification as “trench technicians.”

The training is taking place at a facility run in Meriden by the operating engineers union. It’s one of several kinds of specialized training that the department is conducting as it develops a “special operations” squad (similar to a police SWAT team, for instance) to respond to emergencies that require advanced training.

Chief John Alston Jr. said other training will tackle “swift-water capabilities” (to help people needing rescue in the Sound, for instance), “high-angle rope” techniques (to help people stuck, say, on East Rock), and “confined space rescue” and hazardous-chemical responses. The confined-space trianing took place this summer.

Assistant Chief of Operations Mark Vendetto and Battalion Chief (and fire union President) Frank Ricci put together the 20-member class undergoing the trench training this week. They also participated in the training themselves. Ricci said the trainees will take a written test next month in order to obtain their certification.

(Click here to read about a 2014 rescue by firefighters of a worker stuck in a collapsed trench near Southern Connecticut State University.)

“Most people think you can just jump down in a hole and pull a person out,” Alston said. “You can’t. There’s so many different concerns you have to have. In a trench, there could be methane gas or hydrogen cynaide. That’s from decaying animals or waste or vegetation dying.” In addition, physical hazards involving dirt or rocks can end up trapping the rescuers if they’re not careful.