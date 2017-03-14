Library Supporters, Local 3144 Pitch Alders On Budget

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 14, 2017 3:43 pm

Hoping for a three-year streak, supporters made their pitch for increased funding of the city’s library system.

They joined Mondayunion city workers, a fire inspector and a supporter of the city’s now defunct hockey rink at City Hall Monday night in testifying at the Board of Alders Finance Committee’s opening public hearing on the mayor’s proposed fiscal 2017-2018 budget.

Mayor Toni Harp has proposed $554.5 million general fund budget for the coming year, representing a $31.2 million, or nearly 6 percent, increase. It is billed as a status quo budget that includes no across the board tax increase.

Harp’s proposed budget would raise the library system’s current budget from $4.17 million to $4.2 million. Lobbying by library supporters helped lead to increases in previous years (read about that here and here) which allowed four major libraries in the system to be open one additional day—from four to five days a week. The increase for next year is more modest; it covers a labor reorganization of librarian duties and raises. Part of that cost is offset by other budget reductions in maintenance agreements.

Supporters Monday asked alders to protect that increase so that the library can continue to offer services that New Haven Free Public Library Board of Directors member Abigail Roth said have a multiplier effect. She told alders that last year’s budget increase resulted in a 21 percent increase in visits.

She said adults and children checked out 420,000 books, DVDs and other materials. In addition to providing safe communal places, access to technology and social services, the libraries host community meetings and public art, she noted. “It is money well spent.”

NHFPL Foundation President Priscilla Dannies said last year’s increase enabled the library to serve more than a half million visitors. For many years the system shrank due to budget cuts.

“That is phenomenal for a city this size to have the library used that much,” Dannies said. “Though the increase this year is for an increase in salary, it’s very important to the librarians, because we want to keep them in the city and keep them doing a good job.”

“Just keep supporting the library the way you have been,” she urged the alders. “It’s a really good place.”

Nearly 30 members of AFSCME Local 3144 showed up Monday night to remind alders that their union, which represents many city employees including those who were performing storm duties Tuesday, have been working without a contract for at least two years.

Their union is currently in contract negotiations. They said they haven’t seen a tre raise in years because the last negotiated raise went to cover increased medical and pension costs. They argued that that doesn’t happen to those in executive management.

“We generate revenues that help the city. We ensure compliance with federal and state laws,” Local 3144 Vice President Harold Brooks told alders. “The list goes on. These are challenging times for New Haven, just as there have been challenging times. We urge you to remember the important role that these public service folks play in ensuring the well being of virtually every person in the city.”

Another way the city might ensure well-being of citizens and ultimately save money would be by adding 12 lieutenants to the fire department. At least that was the argument Fire Inspector Steven Ortiz posited before alders Monday evening. Ten lieutenant positions were cut from the department at the end of 2014 on the premise that they were not needed to meet operational needs.

Ortiz suggested that by restoring those positions the city could eliminate overtime problems in its middle management ranks.

“I know it looks like a million in costs, but I can show you how it’s only going to $110,000 in actual salary costs,” he said. Except he said he needed a little more time to get the information to alders on paper. The alders told Ortiz to get it on paper because they want to see that math.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said he’d also like to see the numbers when Ortiz made a similar presentation to him earlier in the day.

Alston, who wasn’t in attendance Monday, said he wanted to see the earlier study that recommended eliminating the lieutenant positions in the first place. He said he’s keeping an open mind.