Shuttle Drivers Threaten Strike

Posted to: Higher Ed

Paul Bass Photo Fifty Yale Shuttle drivers have given notice that they may strike next week if they don’t reach a new contract.

The employer, shuttle service company First Transit, which has a New Haven division on Dixwell Avenue, contracts with Yale University to operate the fleet of 60 bulldog-studded shuttles. The shuttles provide five daytime routes, two nighttime routes,  a VA Service Shuttle, a Yale-New Haven Hospital Shuttle, a shuttle to the university’s West Campus, and an after-hours “special services” shuttle for students, staff and faculty requesting pickups late at night or outside of the route. First Transit, in turn, hires 80 drivers represented by Teamsters union Local 443. The university has contracted with First Transit for around five years after ending a previous contract with New Haven Bus Company.

Yale’s contract with First Transit runs through November 2020, according to Yale spokesman Tom Conroy.

Details about the negotiations have been hard to come by. Teamsters local President and Business Agent Thomas Bayusik confirmed that the union is in negotiations with First Transit. He declined comment on details. “As a policy we don’t say anything to the media. I am negotiating with my steward and First Transit and that’s all I can say at this time,” he said.

“We value our employees and everything they do every day, and we respect their right to collective bargaining,” said First Transit spokesperson Jay Brock. ‘Due to our partnership [with Yale], we don’t discuss our relationship with the media.”

Drivers are asking for a two-dollar hourly raise. They currently begin at $13.49 per hour. They are also seeking better access to health benefits and holidays, according to a shuttle driver who spoke on condition of anonymity and who said that about half of the drivers work full-time (40 or more hours per week) and half part time. The driver added that benefits and holidays are not currently included for any of the union’s drivers, even those who work full-time.

Beginning 10 months ago, the driver said, the union entered negotiations with First Transit seeking higher salaries. Then eight months ago, First Transit approached the union with an offer—2.5 percent raises. That would mean a starting salary of around $13.83 per hour. At a union meeting “several months ago,” said the driver, attendees (not all 80 drivers were in attendance) agreed that they could not take that deal, and the union entered a second round of negotiations with First Transit. Negotiations seemed slow, the driver said—they and others were not entirely sure that Teamsters had their best interests in mind, or could negotiate for them successfully. Then at a meeting in early February, around 50 of 80 signed a petition to strike “near the end of the month.”

That is the point at which drivers and the union currently find themselves.

Because Yale shuttle drivers are required to have a Class B driving license, the driver argued, more expertise is expected of them than the university’s own service and maintenance staff, represented by a Yale union.   

“We work hard, and this is what we get,” the driver said. “I believe what we ask for is fair. At the job we do, we have to look out for the safety, the security of the Yale students. We’re part of that. It’s like nobody recognizes our job.”

Comments

posted by: brownetowne on March 29, 2017  2:21pm

I am surprised to learn that these drivers are not Yale employees.  I had assumed that they were

posted by: robn on March 29, 2017  3:04pm

This would be quite tragic because it would require students to walk 20 minutes outdoors.

posted by: HewNaven on March 29, 2017  4:02pm

If anyone has a good bargaining chip, it’s these drivers! $13/hour to shuttle yalies all around New Haven? Are you kidding?! If they stop driving, the campus stops. period.

posted by: brownetowne on March 29, 2017  4:38pm

I wonder which came first: Yale students choosing to live in East Rock because there is shuttle service, or Yale shuttle service to East Rock, which encouraged Yale students to want to live there?

posted by: Eva G on March 29, 2017  5:20pm

BrowneTowne, East Rock was filled with grad students long, long before the shuttle existed. A few of them even knew how to use CT Transit.

posted by: wendy1 on March 29, 2017  7:01pm

A living wage in this country and many others is $30/hour.
We all know Yale and friends are cheap and hate unions.
So much for Yale’s truth and light—-they are light on the truth and on the money.  It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle then to get a dime out of these guys.  Time for a regime change.

posted by: eliantonio on March 29, 2017  8:28pm

Who will clog Whitney ave and orange street between 7 & 10 when I’m running late? 
What will become of the biodiesel fumes that gently rock me to sleep in the summer when I am stuck behind them with my windows down on beautiful days?
Let the entire fleet be silenced and force the grad students to walk the six blocks and have to make eye contact with those of us who live here