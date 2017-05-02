Five Rock Bands Kick Off The Week

by Karen Ponzio | May 2, 2017 1:43 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Music, Downtown

To some, Sunday signals the end of the week; to others, it’s the beginning. In the dimly lit Pacific Standard Tavern on Crown Street, however, a brotherhood of musicians gathered on Sunday to lean into the now and make the night one of camaraderie and controlled chaos.

Opening the night were southeastern Connecticut natives Holding On To Nothing, who had already made for an entertaining sound check. Vocalist Charlie Platteborze was quick with a joke, pointing out that there were “lots of outstanding mustaches here tonight,” but also delivered a smooth yet penetrating set of vocals, backed by strong and steady guitars from Bill Bates and Jake Perry, bass from Marc McShane, and drums from Rob Birkbeck. Their sound — captured on a new record coming out May 5 — was emblematic heavy metal.

Next up was Rhetoric from Springfield, Mass., a band usually made up of only two members: Felix Caban on vocals (who also writes lyrics, and provides art conceptualization) and Brandon Delisio on drums and guitar (who also writes the music and records and produces the tunes). On Sunday the band included Jess Nieves on bass and Moe Watson on drums, freeing up Delisio for guitar. The crowd had grown and came up closer during this set. Caban made his way around the floor in front of the stage virtually nonstop, even when he was talking about their upcoming album Try Again and their new song “Our Efforts,” which he said was “about all we try to do.” The crowd moved along with him, one audience member even singing into the mic with him occasionally. Their powerful and energetic speed metal did not let up.

Local favorites Intercourse had their signature sound punctuated by white strobe lights that seemed to pulse along with the music. Bassist Tim and guitarist Jay stayed on the floor with their backs to the crowd while vocalist Rick paced on the stage in front of drummer Caleb, not one moment bare of sound from beginning to end, including a prolonged burst of distortion from Jay’s guitar that lasted through the band breaking down the stage after the last song. The crowd, which had gotten even larger at that point, responded with gratitude as the floors and seats vibrated with the music.

Next was Zeta from Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, playing the 38th of its 50-show tour of the United States. Vocalist and guitarist Juan Chi offered his gratitude to Rick for having Zeta play on this bill, and thanked not only the crowd but his band, which he referred to as his “brothers.” The music was heavy and deep with sound, but a definitive melodic and intimate quality shone through, mostly due to the joy and delight apparent in all of the band’s members — Eduardo Sandoval on drums, Gabriel Duque on bass, and Daniel Saud on guitar and bongos, who smiled and danced as he switched from one instrument to the other, also offering his gratitude before the set ended.

“Come visit Venezuela! Come visit our merch table!” Saud exclaimed. The crowd responded with laughter and cheers.

The final band to take the stage was the New Haven-based Ryxno (pronounced “rhino”), five young men who despite the late hour and dispersing crowd were clearly there to have a good time and take the audience along with them. Fronted by Frederick Kaeser and including Brian Antonucci and Kevin Caputo on guitars, Sean Koravo on bass, and Bridges Stanley on drums, this band plays as friends who both work and hang out often do, extremely tight yet with a lightness that comes from the joy in being together. Song after song gave those who remained a reason to dance and sing along, goaded on by Kaeser, who remained in constant interaction with band and audience.

Kaeser also proved the master of the prop, whether swinging a cane over his shoulder, posing for a requested picture from an audience member, pretending to talk on his cell phone as part of a song, or wielding a broken mic stand as if it was his trusty sword. Ryxno’s newest song, “Outside,” is reminiscent of the mid-‘90s music from The Killers with less weariness and more enthusiasm. The band easily married strong lyrics and a solid danceable punk-hard rock sound without sacrificing one to the other.

Earlier in the evening Caban had emphasized that his song about pursuing dreams was also about “moving forward.” After these five bands had given their all on the first (or last) day of the week, everyone involved had received enough to proceed with the days ahead.