Freddy Gets First Fashion Fixer

by Markeshia Ricks | May 18, 2018 7:46 am



Posted to: Arts & Culture

The Elm City Freddy Fixer weekend kicked off with models and some faces you know ripping the runway in repurposed and reinvented textiles for a fashion show first Thursday.

The organizers of the Freddy Fixer parade and festival is coming up on Sunday; a Dixwell neighborhood cleanup and a day party at Vanity is scheduled for Saturday. Yet organizers decided they simply didn’t have enough to do. So they dived head first into putting on a fashion show to raise some money and showcase the design talents of Hamdenite Donald Carter, designer extraordinaire and owner of Donald Carter Couture.

Where most people see ordinary household items like window curtains and shower curtains, couch upholstery fabric, and old T-shirts, Carter sees inspiration and fashion. And he transformed all of that into the creations that strutted down the runway.

Click the Facebook Live video below to see the fashion show finale.

