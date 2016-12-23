Free Parking!

by Staff | Dec 22, 2016 9:02 pm

Transportation

Beginning Friday, parking at metered spaces will be free in New Haven through Jan. 2.

Mayor Toni Harp announced the parking holiday on Thursday.

“The moratorium announced today applies to parking metered spaces only. All other parking restrictions (fire hydrants, disabled spaces, bus stops, crosswalks, no standing zones, and unmarked parking, for example) remain in effect and vehicles parked in violation of them will be subject to ticketing,” a release quoted her as saying.

