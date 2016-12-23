Free Parking!

Sections

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Transportation

Beginning Friday, parking at metered spaces will be free in New Haven through Jan. 2.

Mayor Toni Harp announced the parking holiday on Thursday.

“The moratorium announced today applies to parking metered spaces only. All other parking restrictions (fire hydrants, disabled spaces, bus stops, crosswalks, no standing zones, and unmarked parking, for example) remain in effect and vehicles parked in violation of them will be subject to ticketing,” a release quoted her as saying.

Click here for information about other parking authority holiday specials.

posted by: budman on December 22, 2016  9:15pm

Why couldn’t this have been done for the week prior to the holidays as an added incentive for visitors to come downtown for their holiday shopping?