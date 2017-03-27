No-Show “Free Speech Bus” Sparks Protest

by Michelle Liu | Mar 27, 2017 12:15 pm

(18) Comments

Posted to: Politics, True Vote

(Updated) Operators of an anti-transgender-rights “free speech bus” succeeded in sparking a counter-demonstration in New Haven— without even showing up. </p><p> The “Free Speech Bus,” funded by the conservative advocacy groups Citizen Go, National Organization for Marriage and International Organization for the Family, was scheduled to stop in town this weekend as part of a tour through the East Coast. Painted bright orange, the bus is emblazoned with the statements “It’s Biology: Boys are boys… and always will be. Girls are girls… and always will be.” The bus has prompted LGBTQ advocates to speak out against its message. This was the message that two people vandalized in New York last Thursday, spray painting slogans like “Trans Liberation” across the sides. Protesters also keyed the bus and cracked windows with a hammer. That delayed the tour schedule, but also prompted the bus organizers and conservative allies to use the incident as a new exhibit in a campaign to portray the left as anti-free speech. The organizers also used the New York attack to raise money to get the bus back on the road. New Haven protestors showed up on the Green to greet the bus Sunday afternoon with their own plan for obscuring the message. Occupying the Green’s Chapel and Church corner, they unfurled three tall blue tarps backed with wooden supports. “EVERY BREATH A TRANS PERSON TAKES IS AN ACT OF REVOLUTION,” read the largest one. “BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER” and “TRANS LIBERATION” accompanied it on two smaller banners. The tarps towered over the people. “Trans lives are not a dialogue,” read a press release handed out on the Green. “With a 41% suicide rate among trans individuals, the assaults on gender expression and identity are no matter of discourse.” (The release identified those gathered as members of several groups including the Industrial Workers of the World, Dragonfly Climate Collective, and workers, allies and friends.) The brainchild of Reed Miller (pictured), a graduate student in environmental engineering at Yale, the tarps were intended to obscure the bus from view — had it shown up. He said the tarps were pushback against the normalization of “that kind of transphobic hate” demonstrated by the bus. He added that by naming the bus “Free Speech,” its organizers were inviting attacks on it that would appear to be attacks on free speech. Which, he says, isn’t the case. “Well, free speech prevents you from being censored by the government,” Miller said. “It doesn’t prevent you from consequences from people on the ground.” “By blocking the bus, we can cover up their message,” he said. “We’re protecting the people of New Haven from its hateful message while putting forth a positive, empowering message.” “The damage to the bus was much greater than expected. The bus will be back on the road against later this week. More details to come tomorrow,” bus organizer Gregory Mertz reported on Monday. Sunday afternoon’s New Haven protest was personal for Miller Before leading the protestors — many of whom had gathered after hearing about the event on social media — in a series of chants, he announced that he had transitioned a decade ago. When the bus failed to show, the counterdemonstrators rallied around the tarps — and the absence of the bus — as a cause for celebration. “It’s just a provocation, right?” observed Andrew Dowe, who works at Yale’s Office of LGBTQ Resources, arguing that the entire bus campaign was “designed to pervert the notion of the freedom of speech.” Dowe said it was nice to see a message of positivity n the Green instead. “And if those people had been there today in their bus I would’ve told them, ‘We hope you enjoyed your stay in the state of Connecticut,’” Chardonnay Rochelle, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, told the crowd. “‘Please take all your hate with you as you leave.’” Then Rochelle invited the crowd back downtown on Tuesday, where organizers are planning an extended rally for trans lives.

posted by: Peter99 on March 27, 2017 4:05am A really intelligent person is capable of being able to entertain an idea without endorsing or embracing it. It is called looking at all sides of an issue and maintaining an open mind. After understanding all views on issues, one makes an informed decision to embrace a viewpoint that is closest to their beliefs. You can then creatively publicize, defend and support your point of view attempting to recruit converts to your position. Persons unable to intelligently articulate alternative and opposing ideas to those they disagree with, typically turn to violence directed at property or person. If you feel the need resort to violence, then you are either unable to articulate a proper defense of your position, or are seeking civil unrest, public arrest resulting in police activity and publicity. Destruction of personal property in support of a political or cultural position is never a tactic that will spark and sustain enduring debate resulting in solutions to a disagreement. It simply publicizes differing positions on the local TV news and provides instant gratification to those persons lacking the personal traits to intelligently promote their point of view and possibly convert the opposition through debate. This is not as sexy as being on the six o’clock news, or being pictured in the lead story in the local paper, but it actually may result in a better outcome. hiding a problem behind posters, and inflicting damage to property does not validate a position, pro or con on an issue. Reason, intelligent well thought out alternatives, and serious presentation of the issues may actually resolve disputes. Child like responses, destruction of property and violence towards ideas masked as protest are not effective. Those tactics may provide instant gratification or get your picture in the news, but they will accomplish nothing lasting or of value.

posted by: 1644 on March 27, 2017 8:07am “...[T]o portray the left as anti-free speech?” As many statements in this article exemplify, the last hates free-speech, and loves censorship. It embraces blacklists and censorship as enthusiastically as any McCarthyite of the 1950’s, the same way the Bolsheviks once persecuted by Czarist secret police embraced their own secret police once they came to power. The mayor supported a vandal who destroyed artwork he found offensive. Would she defend the vandalism of this bus? Dowe seems to think provocation speech is a perversion of free speech. In others words, to him, free speech means that one is free to speak so long as he agrees with him. Speech which he finds provocative or offensive, however, must be censored.

In my childhood SCLC, SNCC and freedom rider buses would have been vandalized. Vandalized by racists who were just as sure in their beliefs as those who vandalized the “Free Speech Bus.”

posted by: robn on March 27, 2017 8:45am If the bus had arrived, someone could have explained to them that out of our 20,000 human genes, only about 10-30 are exclusive to men; add to that about 150 escapee genes and that still puts you below 0.5%. And 22 out of 23 chromosones are the same in men and women. And…(who am I kiding)...even if they showed up and even if they remotely understood the science…wouldn’t matter to them.

posted by: Noteworthy on March 27, 2017 9:01am Free Speech through a Cleared Eye Lens Notes: 1. People believe in free speech until the free speech of others conflicts with their own beliefs, wants and desires. This is hypocritical. 2. Free speech is a black and white issue. Either you believe in it or you don’t. Believing means putting it into practice even when there are very emotional, heart-felt disagreements. 3. The freedoms of others should never be impeded or diminished. The clogging and shutting down of highways and streets; chaining bank doors closed stopping commerce and the free flow of others; bullying and blocking the speech of others including shouting down speakers at rallies and campus speaking engagements - these are all examples of anti-free speech activities. 4. If this banner was used to block the message of those on the bus, it would have been an infringement of free speech and a mistake. If they wanted to make a point - and post their banner across from the bus to make a statement - that’s great. But you can’t get into the space of others to diminish or hide their speech because you find it distasteful or hateful. 5. By protesting, by demonstrating - this gives legs and a greater audience to the very message they’re trying to overcome. People should think about this because there are folks on the fence, or perhaps in a “don’t care, not me” space in their mind and heart - which direction would this confrontation push them? 6. Free speech is one of the great hallmarks that makes this country extraordinary. If the LGBTQ community and friends want to protest - then do it as a competing message, not a conflicting one. Then the rights of everybody are protected - and it actually promotes respect. There should be no daylight between the free speech of one group vs. the free speech of another. Under the law, in our Constitution, and frankly, in our hearts and minds - there is no difference, nor should there be.

posted by: Perspective on March 27, 2017 9:07am @Peter99—-Outstanding job of articulating the problem pervasive in our country right now! “Well, free speech prevents you from being censored by the government,” Miller said. “It doesn’t prevent you from consequences from people on the ground.”

“By blocking the bus, we can cover up their message,” he said. “We’re protecting the people of New Haven from its hateful message while putting forth a positive, empowering message.” So we need Mr Miller to ‘protect’ us from a hateful message? He is indeed attempting to censor the message of citizens he does not agree with and is therefore infringing on the rights of others. Did he ever think that perhaps allowing the message to be heard/seen would actually bolster support for his cause? There are many messages we all see on a daily basis that shapes our values and thoughts. Some are aligned with our neighbors while others may be polar opposite. The point is who gets to be the ‘judge and jury’ to determine which ones have the right to be ‘heard’ and which are offensive. The answer is all points of view should be heard

posted by: LookOut on March 27, 2017 9:12am @Peter99 - very well said. As of late our world (especially in New Haven) seems to be a place where we feel a need to shout our individual ideas at such a volume that any other speakers cannot be heard. This does not seem like the America that I understand. Why not engage in intellignet debate. Whatever happened to the thought process of the Lincoln-Douglass days? (or even Ron Reagan and Tip O’Neil?) Today we are all shouting, no listening, and thus no progress (see the last 20 years of state and federal gov’t for examples)

posted by: TheMadcap on March 27, 2017 9:29am “Destruction of personal property in support of a political or cultural position is never a tactic that will spark and sustain enduring debate resulting in solutions to a disagreement.” You assume we want the people from the National Organization of Marriage or the Organization for family to agree with us. This isnt a debate on what evidence points to the most optimal marginal tax rate. These people are bigots. Like actual bigots, they put time and activism into hating LGBT people. Wnat we want is for their bus to burn.

posted by: William Kurtz “3. The freedoms of others should never be impeded or diminished. The clogging and shutting down of highways and streets; chaining bank doors closed stopping commerce and the free flow of others; bullying and blocking the speech of others including shouting down speakers at rallies and campus speaking engagements - these are all examples of anti-free speech activities.” Hmmm . . . sounds pretty absolutist. I am pretty sure we can find loads of freedoms for other people that you are willing to impede or diminish.

posted by: HewNaven on March 27, 2017 12:08pm Why don’t we celebrate public debate more often? If you have a strong position, then defend it with reason. Im sure we would all be sufficiently entertained and informed by such events. There was a time when YPU would hold provocative debates regularly. Have they given up too?!

posted by: Massimo on March 27, 2017 1:35pm doggery (ˈdɒɡərɪ )

noun plural -geries

1.

surly behaviour

2.

dogs collectively

3.

a mob

posted by: 1644 on March 27, 2017 1:59pm Madcap: Bus burning is an American tradition!

http://www.npr.org/2006/01/12/5149667/get-on-the-bus-the-freedom-riders-of-1961

posted by: Noteworthy on March 27, 2017 2:20pm @WilliamKurtz - Absolutist? Yes, absolutely. The activities I listed infringe on the liberties of others. If you believe in freedom, free speech and the ability to move around our country at will - then the activities of others who impede that should be unacceptable and intolerable. There is no room for situational ethics and morals in matters of freedom. People can make their points without harming others. They can say what they want, demonstrate every single day. But they can’t diminish the lives of others in order to make their point.

posted by: ADAK on March 27, 2017 4:14pm Anyone that is defending a hate bus driving around town I have no respect for. Freedom of speech is important, but standing up to bigtory, hate, and prejudice is more important. Show respect, and you’ll get respect back. Be a confrontational bigot, and there is no need for pleasantries.

posted by: 1644 on March 27, 2017 6:13pm ADAK: How are the speakers too confrontational? A bus with a message on its side strikes me as pretty passive. How would you advise them to get their message, which is pretty basic without any profanity or strong language, out in a way that would be less confrontational? Is there a way they could convey their message that would be acceptable to you? Or do you simple oppose the marketplace of ideas and support censorship?

posted by: Noteworthy on March 27, 2017 7:56pm ADAK: I take great exception to your depiction of “defending hate speech.” It may or may not be “hate speech” depending on your point of view and personal experience or beliefs. But for the people on the bus, it’s their beliefs and they look at your intolerance as hate speech. I stand up for all speech - regardless of how it’s perceived by an particular group - It’s called “FREE SPEECH” for a reason. Back in the day, when religious right conservatives were aligned against the spread of print porn - there were epic battles. The Supremes finally weighed in and said all speech is protected and free. No standard can be applied to it and nothing can be done to limit it. That’s a good standard to have. If one finds the speech of others to be unacceptable for whatever reason, then have a conversation about it; if it’s a bus like this situation, then produce your sign and post it across from the bus. Then you both of your say - you both have freedom and the public is better served by it.

posted by: TheMadcap on March 27, 2017 8:13pm I totally support censoring bigots by way of insurmountable public pressure and tired of milquetoast centrist and contrarians saying we need to accommodate bigots in the public sphere otherwise its an insult to free speech and ideas. Its like the people who say its not right to punch Richard Spencer in the face. Yeah legally if the guy was caught hed rightfully have to go to court for assault, but for any practical and moral purposes i could care less if fascists are being punched in the face.

posted by: reedmiller on March 27, 2017 9:08pm Hi folks, tarp creator here. Know that I am underwhelmed by the comments so far…surprisingly little affirmation of trans peoples’ inherent worth, which this bus contests. I’m considering engaging in a brief occasional debate with some of the commenters, but ONLY with those who first demonstrate a commitment to transgender liberation. For example, before engaging me in a conversation, you could: affirm that you have read books and articles to understand trans history and current issues; affirm that you have donated to transgender rights organizations; affirm that trans people have a right to exist, to have access to public spaces, careers, education, healthcare, to be in relationships, to have families, to be our full ourselves. I will not engage with someone who is simply interested in a hypothetical debate about the Founding Fathers. Too many trans children are committing suicide. Too many trans women of color are being murdered. Too many trans people are broke, homeless, and jobless. Too many trans people of color are harassed by police, arrested, thrown in a jail not matching their gender, abused, not offered support, and spit back out. I have facts and stats to back all of this up, a simple google search of “transgender survey” will confirm. “Why did you spend all weekend making the tarp, Reed?” you might ask. Well, because that bus might be the nudge that pushes a CT trans kid over the edge to an early death. I have a strong preference for them to live. (Do you?) “Do you care about Free Speech, Reed?”

I’m primarily concerned about the speech of those who cannot buy it. Wealthy people and organizations will never have a problem broadcasting their message. Under capitalism, wealthy people own almost all of the media. They fundamentally have access to speech. Trans people without a job or social safety net cannot afford to wrap a bus with empowering messages…they’re trying to eat. Kinda hard to speak if you’re dead… tdor.info