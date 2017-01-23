Monday’s Puzzle: Hear It Here

by Daniel Ravizza | Jan 23, 2017 2:00 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Crosswords, Music

Ron’s Place does not appear in this Elm City Crossword puzzle. A slew of venerable New Haven music venues past and present do, along with with promoters and rappers and bands that have filled them.

As always, you’ll find some video and photographic clues, and links to offer hints if you’re stuck. (After you complete the puzzle, you’ll find more links to background stories.) Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

And click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles.

Reader Danny Ravizza contributed this puzzle. Here’s how he describes himself: “Danny Ravizza is an ardent defender of our city’s greatest export- the cheesy, carby ambrosia known as thin crust pizza. When he’s not out picketing labor law violators, he can be found playing New England swamp ragas with his band Swamp Yankee. He enjoys arguing about seltzer. He can’t kick flip.”

Thanks for the puzzle, Danny!

Want to contribute a future puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

<p>