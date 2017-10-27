Gala Honors City Hall ‘Godmother’ Lawlor

by Markeshia Ricks | Oct 27, 2017 4:49 pm

The Black and Hispanic Caucus took time out from its annual benefit for the city’s youth and seniors to honor a woman who truly has the keys to the city, Pattie Lawlor.

For the sixth year, the caucus’ signature event drew a crowd to Anthony’s Ocean View on Thursday night with many of the city’s movers and shakers decked out in their best suits and sequins.

Lawlor has been working for the city in some form since she graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1959, starting her career as a dispatcher in emergency communications for the police and fire departments. She has worked in the mayor’s office for 38 years having worked for Mayors Biagio DiLieto, John C. Daniels, John DeStefano Jr. and now Toni Harp.

Dixwell Alder Jeanette Morrison, who split hosting duties with student Board of Education member Makayla Dawkins, said that it was tough to get Lawlor to agree to be honored. A force who helps make events in City Hall happen, Lawlor prefers the background. The crowd chanted her name as she came to the front to be recognized.

“She said she didn’t want to speak,” Morrison joked. Lawlor consented to a moment in the spotlight when her nephew and Democratic Town Chair Vincent Mauro Jr. agreed to do the talking. But ultimately she made her own remarks after accepting the Pioneer Award.

“I always tried to help others,” she said of her long years of service. She noted that one day she might have to retire and be replaced. To which the crowd shouted “no.”

In addition to honoring Lawlor, the caucus honored Larry Conaway, principal of Riverside Education Academy and New Light High School, with the Mentorship award; The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven with the Community Service award; Assistant Fire Chief Orlando “Woody” Marcano with the Heritage award; and Police Chief Anthony Campbell with the Leadership award.

The caucus also took the time to honor former Beaver Hills Alder Claudette Robinson Thorpe for having the vision of the gala as something more than an opportunity to honor those who’ve done great things in the community but also to raise money to aid the city’s youngest and oldest residents. Morrison said that over the years the gala has raised nearly $200,000. Part of this year’s proceeds will be used for the Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School Library Fund.

Morrison made sure to put in a plug for the upcoming groundbreaking of the Q House in Dixwell. The groundbreaking ceremony will be Nov. 4 at 10:45 a.m. at 197 Dixwell Ave.

