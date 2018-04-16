Gateway Recognized For “Achieving The Dream”

by Staff | Apr 16, 2018 12:40 pm

Three years of improvements in student performances have won New Haven’s Gateway Community College admission to a network of “Achieving the Dream” schools.

A release follows from the school explaining the designation:

Gateway Community College (GCC) has been named to the Achieving the Dream (ATD) nationwide network of community colleges. Achieving the Dream institutions are selected for this distinction based on their commitment to improving student outcomes measured by a common performance matrix.

GCC becomes the fourth Connecticut community college to achieve the Achieving the Dream designation, joining Capital, Housatonic and Norwalk community colleges, which earned admission to the ATD network in 2005. In addition, Housatonic, Capital and Norwalk community colleges have been named ATD Leader Colleges (HCC earlier this year; Capital and Norwalk in 2010). ATD Leader designation is conferred on institutions that have demonstrated three years of continuous improvement in educational outcomes.

Achieving the Dream is a comprehensive non-governmental reform movement for student success. Its network includes institutions of higher education, coaches and advisors, state policy teams, investors and partners that work to enhance economic opportunities for students.

Based in Silver Spring, Md., ATD’s growing network includes more than 220 community colleges in 40 states and the District of Columbia. ATD is dedicated to helping some four million students nationwide, particularly low-income students and students of color, achieve their academic, personal and economic goals.

GCC President Dr. Paul Broadie II is also president of Housatonic Community College following a partial administrative consolidation of the New Haven and Bridgeport institutions effected in 2017. He thus enjoys a unique perspective on the significance of GCC’s attainment of the ATD distinction, joining its sister school as a national exemplar of student-centered educational excellence.

“We are proud be a part of Achieving the Dream, and we are honored to be included in this outstanding network of community colleges,” Broadie said. “Our faculty and staff look forward to this exceptional opportunity that will support and guide our commitment to student success. We look forward to strengthening our mission to serve all students by providing the highest level of education, student services and opportunity.”