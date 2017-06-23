Grad Season Complete

by Staff | Jun 23, 2017 12:28 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

A week of commencement parades marched to a conclusion Friday, with K-8 public schools across town holding graduation ceremonies, as did a Dwight neighborhood Montessori preschool on Edgewood Avenue.

Most high schools held their ceremonies Thursday night. Thirteen high schools in all graduated 1,315 students this week: 220 from Hillhouse, 397 from Wilbur Cross, 53 from High School in the community, 34 Creed, 87 from Metropolitan Business Academy, 54 from New Haven Academy, 63 from ESUMS, 75 from Sound School, 136 from Career, 153 Co-oop, nine from New Horizons, 16 from Riverside, and 18 from New Light.

For a sampling of the week’s festivities, click here for a story about the New Horizons ceremony, including a graduate’s story about overcoming trauma from his friend’s murder; here to read about the New Light ceremony; here for an account of the adult education ceremony; here for an account of the Nathan Hale School ceremony; and here for an account of the Wilbur Cross ceremony.

Cross Principal Edith Johnson said 82 percent of her graduates have been accepted to colleges. She said 75 are headed to University of Connecticut, four to Yale. The graduating seniors have received a combined $45 million in scholarships from New Haven Promise, the New Haven Scholarship Fund and Cross-based programs. Another 9 percent are entering the workforce, 3 percent the military, 5 percent to trade apprenticeships.