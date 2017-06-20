Graduates Shed “New Light” On Adversity

by Lucy Gellman | Jun 20, 2017 2:30 pm

Posted to: Higher Ed, Neighborhoods, Schools, Wooster Square

Jadah Moore encountered an unexpected pregnancy and the need to get a job before she could obtain her high school diploma — and she still made it on time joining 13 fellow students in graduating Tuesday from New Light High School.

Moore picked up that diploma Tuesday morning during a sun-dappled ceremony on the New Light grounds in Wooster Square. Congratulating students on “the academic success that has brought you to this day and will bring you forward,” schools Superintendent Reggie Mayo conferred the degrees.

New Light is one of the city’s alternative high schools, designed specifically for students who have not succeeded in traditional school environments. In 2015, it moved from a location on Dixwell Avenue to its current location on Wooster Square. With a total student body around 70—that’s up from 25 three years ago, said Special Education Teacher Derek Stephenson—staff members are able to dedicate time to students who have rejected other programs, or found themselves facing depression, anger management, and unexpected pregnancies.

That was the case for Moore, who began her studies at New Light after becoming pregnant in 2015. On day one, she had walked down the hall, introducing herself to each teacher before asking the guidance counselor “what am I going to do?” The counselor told her she would have to dedicate time and energy to her studies, but that the school community was there to help. So Moore, long inspired by her grandmother to become a rehabilitative counselor, put her nose to the grindstone, and started studying.

She didn’t stop studying, she recalled, because she didn’t want to lose momentum. Late in the year, she took the SATs shortly before delivering her daughter Alyah, working on college prep materials while she went into the hospital during a 41st week of her pregnancy. As Alyah grew, she applied to Gateway Community College, adding hours at the Connecticut Mental Health Center (CMHC) that would give her job training. She kept coming to school.

Tuesday morning, she wiped away tears as Mayo presented her with a leather-encased diploma from Dr. Cordlandt V. R. Creed Health & Sports Sciences High School and certificate from New Light. As Wooster Square Alder Aaron Greenberg presented her with a $500 check from the Historic Wooster Square Association and START Bank, Aylah ran up to her, and she scooped her up in her arms.

“At first, I thought it would be too much of a challenge,” she said. “But I got so much help.”

Moore personified the obstacle-hopping spirit that many of the 14 graduates faced to get to Tuesday’s ceremony. Holding a bouquet and shiny balloons after the ceremony, grad Sheena Carretto said she “had gave up” on her studies at Wilbur Cross High School two years ago, when her mom discovered New Light. She recalled walking into an interview with Principal Larry Conaway, and having the whole mood of the room shift.

“You seem like a smart girl,” she said he’d said. “Too smart to give up.”

So she didn’t. Inspired to become a translator and registered nurse after translating for her father on his visits to doctor’s appointments, she decided to start afresh at New Light. She struggled through her classes, but got through them. She dragged herself to school after working the 4-10 a.m. shift at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts. After becoming pregnant earlier this year, she decided “not to stop believing in myself,” and spend the long hours it took to finish.

Originally, she said, she’d thought of heading to college directly. Now she said she’s planning to wait until the baby is born in December, and work as she prepares for further studies. She plans to attend an institution of higher education in 2018, she said.

Jashon Taliafero had also given up on school, struggling with anger management while working through his freshman and sophomore years at Wilbur Cross. His mom found New Light, and suggested it to him. The small class size and specialized help had pulled him through to graduation, he said.

As they and members of the class of 2017 entered the New Light patio, graduation speaker and Quinnipiac University Professor Don C. Sawyer reminded them that those obstacles weren’t over—but students were likely better equipped to deal with them now. He had them each stand, and take an oath, repeating after him.

“It’s so awesome to be this intelligent,” they bellowed. “I am a natural genius. I unleash the power of my brilliant mind. I release all fear of success. I deserve to succeed and I choose to do so now.”