470 Nonprofits Rally For Survival

Click on the video below to watch our live radiothon/viodethon for the Great Give:

Nonprofit groups are singing (or reciting poetry) for their supper Tuesday and Wednesday, as close to 500 organizations launch an annual joint fundraising quest known as the Great Give at a time of life-threatening budget cuts and policy challenges from D.C.



The Great Give started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. It runs through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

During that time, groups are asking supporters to go to this web portal hosted by the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven — the organizer of the event — and make donations. The groups are in a friendly competition for prizes from the foundation for total dollars raised, new donors, and increases over last year’s total.

WNHH FM is broadcasting a 36-hour radiothon and videothon as part of the event. The Foundation’s Ratasha Smith and I have invited members of the participating groups to come chat with us on air between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day. We’ve asked them to sing a song or recite a favorite poem — then tell us why their work is important. You can watch the event on the Youtube box above, or listen to it here. Representatives of 48 organizations plan to stop by.

In addition to urging support for all our community’s other great nonprofits, we’re asking folks to donate money to WNHH, a nonprofit public-interest station the Independent and La Voz Hispana launched two years ago. We rely on charitable contributions to keep the lights on and the local news/talk and music flowing.

Click here to donate to WNHH radio.

From 8 p.m. Monday to Tuesday 8 a.m., the radiothon/videothon will feature an all-nighter hosted by WNHH’s Babz Rawls-Ivy, Brian Slattery, and Lucy Gellman. Listen to hear local musicians perform and personalities make pitches. And at various hours, you can win prizes for donating to WNHH, such as: tickets to Long Wharf, a date night at 116 Crown.

Following is our tentative (as in “subject to change”) on-air schedule:

Tuesday May 2

8 a.m. Community Foundation/ Will Ginsberg

8:30 a.m. Higher Heights Organization/ Chaka Felder

9 a.m. Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen/ Steve Werlin

9:30 a.m. Free Public Library/ Martha Brogan

10 a.m. Calvin Hill Day Care/ Susan Taddei

10:30 a.m. Animal Shelter/ Laura Burban

11 a.m. New Haven Farms/ Russell Moore

11:30 a.m. Sarah Foundation/ Yetta Augur Denise Rose

Noon Land Trust/ Justin Elicker

12:30 p.m. Beth El shelter/ Toni Dolan

12:50 p.m. Christian Community Action/ Bonita Grubbs

1:15 p.m. Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, Kimberly Griffith Artis

1:30 p.m. Elm Shakespeare/ Rebecca Goodheart & Sarah Bowles

2 p.m. Women’s Hall of Fame/ Kathryn (Kat) Gloor

2:30 p.m. New Haven Symphony/ Kathryn Pappalardo

3 p.m. Elm City Dance Collective/ Kellie Ann Lynch

3:30 p.m. Elm City Chamberfest/ Joshua Sharp

4 p.m. Greater New Haven Cat Project/Cheryl DeFilippo

4: 30 p.m. Hope After Loss/ Ann Tramontana-Veno



5:30 p.m. Elm City Chamberfest/ Fiona Murray

6 p.m. New Haven Animal Shelter/ Debby Wan

6:30 p.m. Shoreline Village/ Bob Jaeger & Betsy Frederick

7:30 p.m. NH Scholarship Fund/ Jeffrey Alpert

Overnight Party/ Donor Gift Giveaways

8 p.m.: Happy birthday song for Babz (and a vegan treat?)

8:30 p.m.: WNPR producer Andrea Muraskin (WNPR Producer) singing

9:00 p.m.: Swamp Yankee (Danny Ravizza and John Longyear) with guitar and cello

9:30 p.m.: Bike Month’s John Martin; win a Bradley Street Bike Coop membership & T-shirt!

10 p.m.: Surprise guest

10:30 p.m.: Zohra Rawling & Friends sing opera.

11 p.m.: Margeaux Rawls-Ivy sings, reads Shakespeare

11:30 p.m.: Karen Ponzio poetry reading

12 a.m. Midnight Cocktails (woo hoo!) with Tim Cabral of Ordinary

12:30 a.m.: Brian Robinson of the Tet Offensive

1 to 2 a.m.: Lucy Gellman reads from 50 Shades of Grey

2 a.m. Pillow talk

3 to 5 a.m.: Brian on banjo

5 a.m. Lucy reads insufferable MA thesis until someone donates any amount to stop it

6 a.m. Hamilton soundtrack singalong

7 a.m. Elizabeth Nearing’s coffee and theater

7:30 a.m.: Ratasha Smith sings into the 8 a.m. hour ...

Wednesday May 3

8 a.m. Read to Grow/ Elizabeth Cech

8:30 a.m. Neighborhood Housing Services/ Jessica Buchana

8:50 a.m. Children in Placement/ Jennifer Warriner

9:05 a.m. Hebrew Burial and Free Loan Society/ Paul Terman

9:20 a.m. Fellowship Place/ Melissa Holyrod

9:40 a.m. Orchard House Medical Adult Day Center/ Stephanie Evans-Ariker

10 a.m. New Haven Legal Assistance Association/ Alexis Smith

10:30 a.m. STRIVE/ Dr. William Clark/ Angela Pellegrino-Grant

11 a.m. Clifford Beers / Tom Sansone, Alice Forrester, Jennifer Cretella

11:30 a.m. IRIS/ Chris George

Noon America’s Heroes/ Maria Phillips

12:30 p.m. Best Video/ Hank Hoffman & Richard Brown

1 p.m. New Haven Reads/ Fiona Bradford

1:30 p.m. Massaro Farms/ Caty Poole

2 p.m. Salvation Army/ Captain Charles Adams

2:30 p.m. Fit Haven/ Mubarakah Ibrahim

3 p.m. Voices for Children/ Roger Senserrich & Ellen Shemitz

3:30 p.m. Jewish Federation/ Judy Alperin

4 p.m. Booker T. Washington Academy/ John Taylor

4: 30 p.m. LEAP/ Elvert Eden & friends

5 p.m. Solar Youth/ Joanne Sciulli

5:30 p.m. JUNTA/ Sandra Trevino

6 p.m. Great Give/ Stephanie Chung

6:30 p.m. 108 Monkeys/ Peg Olivera

7:30 p.m. Beauty is You/ Samary Agosto-Polnett