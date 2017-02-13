Grizzlor Chases Off Blizzard

by Karen Ponzio | Feb 13, 2017 7:45 am

Arts & Culture, Music

The second round of snow in less than 48 hours came down softly onto the as-yet-unplowed streets of New Haven Friday night, as Three Sheets became the center of anything but softness. A triple bill of New Haven-based bands that use the words noise rock in their descriptions of their music was on the menu. The patrons were bundled up, the floors were wet with what people’s boots were bringing in from the outside, and the air was vibrating with the static of three local favorites whose fans would not be kept away by weather.

Sperm Donor guitarist and vocalist Phil kept to the floor near the side door, with fans up close and waiting. The band launched into its set welcomed with smiles and shouts of yes. The trio barely let up on the sound except for Phil introducing their song “Beast Of Burden,” a fan favorite, and thanking the other two bands for having them on the bill. Dave on drums and Warren on bass continued to provide a deep and thick layer of sound built upon by Phil’s searing vocals and guitar riffs, giving the air a static charge that remained long after they left the room.

Next up was Intercourse, with drummer Caleb Porter and vocalist Tarek Ahmed taking to the stage while guitarist Jay Barnes and bassist Timmy Leonard positioned themselves in front of it. Rick stretched while the others sound checked, then jumped on and off the stage throughout the entire set, his powerful vocals easily projecting from wherever he stood. After one song Ahmed mentioned that the band had merchandise to sell, including cassette tapes. Leonard interjected that perhaps they would soon have this show on VHS as well. Once the laughs ended and the music began again, the foursome’s distinct power took over and carried through to their final number, a new one called “Coricidin is a Hell of a Drug,” which ended with a prolonged piece of feedback courtesy of Barnes. A few people left the room. Everyone else stopped, watched, waited, and cheered on.

The final act of the night, Grizzlor, brought even more late night arrivals into the room and kept them there with a barrage of sound punctuated by bassist Jon Conine’s frenetic bass playing and drummer John Mo’s unfaltering beats. Vocalist and guitarist Victor Dowgiallo, standing off to the side on the floor, infused Grizzlor’s sound with a growling passion that kept the audience enraptured through the entire set. Conine leapt on and off the stage for the final two numbers, his hair flying and his bass pounding, keeping the energy level high even as the set was coming to a close. The trio left the stage smiling and the crowd screaming for more.

The blizzard-filled days of winter are often seen as a time of stasis and solitude that can leave one desirous for more heat. On nights such as this one, when the bar’s rooms are filled with friends gathered to grasp on to any warmth available, it is comforting to know that sometimes the right kind of noise is a welcome respite from the solemnity of the season.