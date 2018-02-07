Parolee’s Stolen Gun Retrieved From Marker-Less Acura

by Staff | Feb 7, 2018 3:49 pm

First the police spotted a car with tinted windows and no license plate. Then they smelled marijuana inside the car.

When the stop was over, they had arrested a man on parole with a stolen Glock and some weed and sales equipment.

The stop occurred at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

Officer Endri Dragoi spotted the suspicious car, a grey Acura, and pulled it over. He smelled burn mairjuana. He asked the driver if he had any weed in the car; the driver said no.

“Not convinced, Dragoi asked again,” Hartman wrote in a release. This time the driver “handed him a bag of weed, exclaiming that was all he had on him.”

It also turned out the driver had no license, the car, no registration. (The car belongs to his girlfriend.)

Dragoi next noticed that the passenger in the car looked nervous. He patted the man down, and “felt the distinct shape of a gun concealed by his waist.”

“It’s not mine! It’s not mine!” the passenger, a felon on parole, kept repeating.

“The gun fell into his pants leg and was retrieved.” It was a black Glock .45. It had been reported stolen in New Haven in 2015.

Also found in the car: several hundred dollar and two digital scales.

Cops charged the driver with driving a vehicle with illegally tinted windows, failing to display a front plate, driving without a license, operating an unregistered ride, failure to carry a valid insurance card, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Hartman. They charged the passenger with criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

“We told his parole officer everything too,” Hartman added