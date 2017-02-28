Mayor’s Budget Relies On BIg State Bucks

by Markeshia Ricks | Feb 28, 2017 4:56 pm

Mayor Toni Harp proposed a $554.5 million general fund budget that she said would “pay the bills and keep the lights on” without raising taxes — assuming the cash-strapped state ups its annual aid to the city by $30 million.

Harp announced her proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 at a City Hall press conference Tuesday afternoon, touting her administration’s three consecutive years of balanced budgets. (Her new proposed capital budget is $68.7 million and special funds budget, $25.6 million, for a total 2017-2018 fiscal budget of $648.9 million.)

The proposed budget, which Harp is bound by law to present to the Board of Alders before March 1, has three basic features: no new revenue from increased taxes; a reduced mill rate; and no new city positions or layoffs. It gambles on the state to honor more of its funding obligation to the city.

The budget now goes before the Board of Alders for consideration and revision.

“No new revenue is to be raised by taxes,” Harp said. “In other words, the proposed budget’s bottom line amount raised by taxes will remain the same as it is in the current budget year.”

To do that the current mill rate on real estate and personal property will be reduced from 41.45 to 38.68, which is a decrease of nearly 7 percent. That matches the 7 percent rise in the city’s grand list of residential property after the recent revaluation. So the city can collect the same amount of revenue from real estate and personal property taxes while simultaneously reducing the mill rate.

“To be clear,” Harp said, “some individual taxes will fluctuate largely as a function of the just completed city-wide revaluation, but in the aggregate this is a no tax increase budget proposal.” That means if your property values rose more than 7 percent in the revaluation, your taxes will rise, too; and if they rose less than 7 percent (or fell), your taxes will go down.

With no added money from taxpayers, Harp’s budget looks to cover a roughly $30 million increasein the state’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, program which reimburses cities for revenue slost on tax-exempt properties. The state has been funding the program at only around 40 percent. In last year’s proposed budget, the Harp administration relied on an increase of $15 million from PILOT; this year it’s counting on twice that amount.

City Budget Director Joe Clerkin said that the three biggest cost increases in the new budget are pensions at $8.5 million, the Board of Education at $8 million and another $6 million for medical benefit costs.

The rest of the increase is driven by hikes in the police department for new officers who are entering their second and third years with the department; the cost of having to take over the 1 Union Ave. detention center from the state for just over $3.5 million; a $1.5 million increase for debt service, and contractual increases for the fire department.

Clerkin said the administration is looking to game-changing revenue0generating proposals being hashed out in Hartford, including Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s plan to tax hospitals, which could generate about $33 million in new revenue.

He did admit, however, that the mayor’s proposed budget does not factor in Malloy’s plan to shift a third of the cost of teacher pensions to local municipalities, of which New Haven’s share would be $15 million.

If the state were to fully fund PILOT, Mayor Harp said that would generate $70 million for the city. But the state has never paid the maximum amount even in good financial years. City Controller Daryl Jones said that it’s to the credit of the mayor’s leadership that the city isn’t asking for the full $70 million.

“If you look at other cities in the state, they’re reaching probably for more,” he said. “The budget is representative of residents’ expectation that the city receive as much aid as possible from the state budget.”