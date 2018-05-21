Harp: Freddy Fixer Will Happen

by Staff | May 21, 2018 7:28 pm

Mayor Toni Harp sent the following letter about the postponed Freddy Fixer.

I’m eager for your readers to know the frustration I share with them regarding Sunday’s postponement of the Freddie Fixer Parade. This iconic showcase and celebration of African-American talent, culture, and pride is a highlight on New Haven’s special events calendar each year.

We were all looking forward to this year’s edition.

But the weather forecast included a strong prospect for thunderstorms associated with a cold front set to slide through the region. With fresh images of the devastation caused by last Tuesday’s severe weather, and with keen sensitivity to the potential for more harm from another round of strong, springtime storms, the decision was made to exercise abundant caution, postpone, and reschedule.

Some have suggested the postponement had something to do with a busy weekend at Yale and resulting crowded city streets. Please know, had that been the case, no one would’ve waited until the last minute to reschedule the parade.

The City of New Haven issues parade permits in large part to ensure proper public safety planning for these large-scale events. With the threat of severe weather yesterday, the City’s concern for public safety outweighed the desire many people felt to go ahead as planned.

A rescheduled parade will be announced and promoted as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Toni N. Harp

Mayor – City of New Haven