Harp Not Anxious To Tax Hospital

Feb 13, 2017

New Haven may win the right to tax Yale-New Haven Hospital’s real estate, but Mayor Toni Harp isn’t so sure New Haven should take up the offer.

In his new budget proposal, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed allowing cities like New Haven to tax the real estate of not-for-profit hospitals like Yale-New Haven.

At first glance, that would provide a windfall for the city. Mayor Harp said Monday the city would be able to collect $33.8 million a year in taxes if Yale-New Haven’s $1.3 billion in exempt property comes onto the rolls.

That money would particularly come in handy if a second part of the governor’s proposed budget passes: a new requirement that cities and town pay a third of the cost of teacher pensions. That would hit New Haven with a $14 million new burden, Harp estimated.

But the governor’s proposals were just the opening round of budget negotiations that will last through the spring. The final reckoning — including how to patch a $1.7 billion projected deficit while also responding to a judge’s order to fund schools more fairly — is expected to look far different.

In the meantime, Harp argued that the hospital-taxing idea might not work out as envisioned.

For starters, she argued, it depends on the hospitals being able to recoup the lost money through new Medicaid reimbursements from the federal government. Harp predicted that, especially given the stated determination of Republicans in Washington to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, that money may never materialize.

“I think it’s precarious,” Harp said during an appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program. “It might be something that would be very difficult for us to hang our hat on. If we had a different administration in Washington, perhaps. But even there, I’m not really sure that given the way that the state already taxes hospitals, that we can make an argument that it would be prudent to tax them even more.”

Harp said she prefers a proposal advanced by the advocacy group Connecticut Voices for Children. It would institute a statewide property tax from which proceeds would fully fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program that reimburses cities for revenues lost on tax-exempt state, university and hospital properties. New Haven currently receives less than 40 percent reimbursement under that program, Harp said. Under full PILOT funding (which would amount to 70 percent reimbursement), the city would collect another $95 million a year, she estimated.

Hospitals statewide, including Yale-New Haven, have vowed to fight Malloy’s proposal, saying the state already taxes them enough. Yale-New Haven’s group of four hospitals pays over $200 million a year in state taxes, according to Vice-President Vin Petrini. He called the idea of adding new taxes “a non-starter.” (Click here to read a CT Mirror story detailing the proposal and the statewide reactions.)

Gov. Malloy has for years argued that hospitals like Yale-New Haven can well afford to pony up more money to budget-strapped governments; in its tax return for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015, Yale-New Haven reported earning $138.56 million more in revenues than it spent. Petrini Monday said that money gets reinvested in new equipment, recruitment of physicians and creation of new jobs. He said that the state has been progressively squeezing hospitals on reimbursements for care for the poor: Whereas Yale-New Haven used to receive 70 cents on the dollar back for Medicaid services, the state has cut the figure to 35 cents — even as eligibility for Medicaid has expanded under the Affordable Care Act.

Niko Redux

Also on “Mayor Monday,” Harp said she believes city public works crews did a good job clearing the streets after last Thursday’s 14-inch snowstorm. More people than ever have been getting the message about moving their cars from the odd sides of residential streets so plows can get through, for instance. She noted that public works crews worked double shifts, and were able to continue picking up trash on schedule in addition to plowing the streets.

People defying the odd-side parking ban made it impossible to clear some narrow streets, especially in East Rock and the Hill. Harp suggested that the city might flyer those streets when the next storm hits warning drivers that their cars will be tagged and towed unless they’re moved. (The city tagged and towed 268 cars Thursday night into Friday morning.) Harp also said crews may have gotten to a few spots, like Chapel Street, too late to remove an initial layer of packed, slippery snow. Overall, though, she said, she’s pleased with her team’s response to Winter Storm Niko, and looks forward to continuing to make improvements.

