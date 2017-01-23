Got A Question For The Mayor?

Mayor Harp is scheduled to appear on WNHH’s “Dateline New Haven” today at 11 a.m.
• Tweet questions @newhavenindy or call in live at 203-872-7356.
• Listen at 103.5FM or online here.
Jan 23, 2017
