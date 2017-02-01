Harp Calls For Rookie Raises

New Haven will need to find a way to pay starting cops more if it wants to stop the suburbs from stealing them, Mayor Toni Harp said Monday.
Harp said that the next police contract — currently in negotiation — will likely see cops advance to a full beginning salary once they finish field training, as occurs in the suburbs, rather than have to wait two years.
“We made it really inexpensive to pick up the people we train. It costs us nearly $65,000 to train these people,” Harp said on her weekly “Mayor Monday” program on WNHH radio.
Right now first-year officers earn $44,404 a year when they complete field training and start patrolling on their own. It takes another two years to get to the full beginning-grade pay of $52,729. Suburban cops often start at above $70,000.
Even then, they earn tens of thousands of dollars less than rookies make right away in suburban department, noted police union President Craig Miller.
“You’re sitting with someone in the academy, and they’re earning $72,000 a year” at a suburban department, Miller said. (Some suburban cops train at New Haven’s academy.) “That’s what some of these guys complain about. They should get a fair shake compared to other departments.”
“I have to give the mayor much respect that she does recognize this issue, that we need to have this addressed,” Miller said.
Contract negotiations have just begun. Both Harp and Miller said they can’t divulge specific numbers on the table, but Harp said she’s committed to seeing rookies start on the beat with higher pay.
“It will cost us somewhat more,” Harp said. “But think about what it costs us to constantly be replacing all these folks that we train. And Then they leave us within two years.”
Harp was asked if her administration would raise taxes to pay for those raises. She said her “hope” is that that won’t be necessary.
Her first hope is that the state will make good on a pledge to fund at least 40 percent of cities’ lost revenue due to state property tax exemptions under the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program (PILOT). But given a project $1.5 billion deficit in the coming state budget, that might prove difficult.
Harp said her next move would be to find savings elsewhere in the city budget to cover increased cop salaries.
In any event, the city must find a way, she said. “Public safety is our first and most important responsibility.”
Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday,” which also covered sanctuary cities, rules on marijuana use by prospective cops, and the city’s new environmental goals. The episode was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem, Moses & Devlin, P.C.
Comments
posted by: Patricia Kane on February 1, 2017 4:45pm
If public safety is the top priority, then civilian control of the police has to be a reality and not an illusion. The case of Holly Tucker, a young woman of color assaulted by a police officer during a a routine traffic related action, has resulted in the exoneration of the officers involved, even though there is video showing the cop violently pulling her out of her car for allegedly failing to heed an instruction she and her passengers never heard. Where is public safety for citizens like Holly in such situations? Where is the accountability? Harp has ducked the issue. Campbell has ducked the issue. In reality there are no checks on police violence and I would oppose any increase until such time as we have accountability guaranteed to the public so they know they will be safe whenever they encounter the police. Community Policing is a public relations label and NOT a fact. Protect and Defend?
posted by: Statestreeter on February 1, 2017 5:54pm
Once again Harp casts out a false narrative and Paul bites on it. Will anyone fact check anything this woman says or will the NHI just continue to regurgitate her BS.
She and Miller are wrong. Most cops don’t start at $70k but they do start in the low 50s. The other false claim is training costs. New cops start at 44k so 6 months in the academy is 22k per cop. So let’s say you have a class of 30 rookies and 5 trainers. Rookies make 44k a year. The trainers make 70k avg. Thats 22k per rookie and 35k per trainer. 22 x 30 = 660 and 35 x 5 = 175 so that is a total of 835. 835/30=27,833. Someone please fill in the extra 39k per rookie cost that Harp made up. That also a 1 to 6 instructor to trainee ratio. Well within the standards for practical instruction. So please stop selling us a bill of goods like we are dumb people. It’s insulting. Harp’s first and only solution to any problem is to throw money at it. This is the same person who wants to give school employees 40% raises. Harp has amassed a ton of debt that will come crashing down upon soon enough. Here’s an idea. How about getting out of control overtime in check in the PD and FD. How about not handing out 20k raises to your Jason Bartlett and Co. How about not spending every new dime you get from the state before you even get it.How about eliminating some of your no show jobs you created. How about not spending 200k a year on a driver.
As the brother of a New Haven cop I can tell you that the bigger problem in New Haven isn’t the pay but the environment. Cops don’t feel they’re supported by this administration at all. They know if something goes wring they will be left hung out to dry.They also know that the NHPD is infected by race politics and Harp is the biggest spreader of that disease.She stood by Esserman until the very end in complete disregard for the cops and glaring evidence. Look at the mess she made of the BOE. The problem isn’t the pay it’s Toni Harp and my brother and I are African American.