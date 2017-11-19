Harp Seeks $10K Raise

Fresh off a reelection victory, Mayor Toni Harp is seeking a $10,000 annual raise for her third two-year term.
The request comes in the form of a Nov. 16 letter from city human resources chief Stephen Librandi to the Board of Alders, which decides whether to grant it.
If approved, it would raise Harp’s annual salary to $141,000.
“The increase being sought for the calendar years of 2018 and 2019 will insure that the New Haven Mayo’rs salary is comparable to the salary paid to the Mayors in similarly sized Connecticut cities,” Librandi wrote. With the raise, Harp would still earn less than the mayors of Bridgeport, Hartford, and Stamford, which pays the highest mayoral salary ($173,000) of the group.
Quinnipiac Meadows Alder Gerald Antunes wasn’t impressed with that argument.
“Our police officers get paid less than other police officers in Connecticut, too,” Antunes said. “When we start considering paying our officers something consistent with other police officers around the state, maybe we can consider a similar move for the mayor.”
In an interview, Mayor Harp pointed out that the mayor’s position has not had a raise in 10 years.
“I don’t know of any other position that we ask” to remain at the same salary for that long, she said.
Dixwell Alder Jeanette Morrison said she will withhold comment until learning more about the reasons behind the request.
Asked for her reaction, Newhallville Alder Brenda Fosky-Hill replied, “I don’t even want to touch that.”
The request formally comes before the Board of Alders Monday night. Board of Alders Tyisha Walker-Myers said, “It will be assigned to committee and go through the committee process like everything else.”
posted by: jim1 on November 19, 2017 6:08pm
The town needs any money they can find and to give $10,000 more to her? {Have her ask her pal Yale Corp.}
It would be better for her to get $10,00.00 less. If not will I have to pay
more taxes?
posted by: Thomas Alfred Paine on November 19, 2017 6:29pm
Toni Harp knew the pay rate for the mayor’s position. If she felt the pay was insufficient, she could have declined her party’s nomination and run for higher paying office in politics or the private sector.
But here is the real deal: if Harp thought the salary of the mayor was insufficient, why was this not mentioned at all in the campaign? Why?
We are living in a city that is strapped for cash. A city that may be in deep financial trouble if state and federal funds are cut. A city in which many public servants have not had raises in years.
What bout out poor paraprofessionals in our public schools? Cafeteria workers? Our school security guards have not had sufficient raises in years! We don’t have enough security guards, school nurses, guidance counselors!
Several months ago the mayor gave a $20,000 raise to a City Hall employee to perform a totally unnecessary and unprecedented job as mayoral liaison to the Board of Education. $20,000 for a job not done or needed because the mayor attends school board meetings usually, unless she decides to boycott meeting when things do not appear to go her way.
Many people have forgotten that the Board of Aldermen voted to rescind that raise. But months after the Aldermen struck down the raise, it was reported that the $20,000 raise was granted to that city employee surreptitiously though some other funding. Unless that funding was from some outside source, it was taxpayer dollars wasted on political patronage!
But I digress!
Mayor Harp should have been honest enough and courageous enough to consider a $10,000 raise BEFORE the election. It probably not have altered the outcome, but at least in this regard the public would respect her for her transparency.
As it now stands, it looks sneaky and oh, so political!
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 19, 2017 6:32pm
Well Well Well. In the words of Laurence Fishburne .There it is.
https://youtu.be/FjheHtlVf7A
posted by: Cove1 on November 19, 2017 7:00pm
Good call to ask for raise after election , Antunes is right , New hires are leaving at an high rate due to surrounding towns paying 10-15K more a year.
Even the NHFD gets 15K more then the police. No competitive pay to keep experienced Officers.
posted by: GroveStreet on November 19, 2017 8:28pm
Can we provide a performance review?