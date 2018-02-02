Harp Taps New Social-Services Chief

Mayor Toni Harp has tapped Dakibu Muley of Hamden to serve as her new community services administrator, responsible for overseeing all social service work for city government.
Harp submitted the appointment in a letter to the Board of Alders, which has the authority to review and approve or reject it.
Muley would replace Martha Okafor, who resigned from the job last month amid some internal conflicts at City Hall.
The job pays $125,000 a year. If approved, Muley would be required to move into New Haven within six months.
Muley’s Linked In profile identifies him as a director of careline operations for the state Department of Children and Families, a board member of the Citywide Youth Coalition, and an adjunct professor at Manhattanville College. He is listed as having a doctorate in business management from the University of Phoenix and masters degrees in social work and in urban studies from Southern Connecticut State University.
Among his tasks in the job would be rolling out an experimental program to divert low-level offenders from jail and an experimental domestic violence program.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 2, 2018 3:12pm
But the University of Phoenix is a diploma mill.
In 2009, The University of Phoenix parent company, The Apollo Group, agreed to pay $67.5 million to the federal government for student recruitment fraud and $11 million in attorney fees to the plaintiffs engaged in a False Claims Act lawsuit. The lawsuit charged Phoenix with paying recruiters using performance compensation (including DVD players and spa trips) based on the number of students they enrolled, which is illegal for schools receiving federal student aid money.
posted by: wendy1 on February 2, 2018 4:19pm
I dont care where he studied “management”...at school or in the ghetto. Will he be a useless puppet or will he actually help the poor and homeless. He should since he’s making more dough than cops, fireman, or nurses.
posted by: LivingInNewHaven on February 2, 2018 4:24pm
Congratulations! This is a great choice. Looking forward to seeing all he will bring to the position!
posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on February 2, 2018 4:27pm
So what’s your point Threefifths? Are saying that the brother is not qualified for the position? If your statement was to bring attention to some of the problems with the school, if you look hard enough, I’m willing to bet that you can find erroneous behavior in almost every learning institution.
Even if he didn’t attend Phoenix, he would still be more than qualified for the position in my view.
I wish to congratulate and welcome Mr. Dakibu Muley on his new position in the City of New Haven.