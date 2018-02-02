Harp Taps New Social-Services Chief

by Staff | Feb 2, 2018 3:02 pm

City Hall, Social Services

Mayor Toni Harp has tapped Dakibu Muley of Hamden to serve as her new community services administrator, responsible for overseeing all social service work for city government.

Harp submitted the appointment in a letter to the Board of Alders, which has the authority to review and approve or reject it.

Muley would replace Martha Okafor, who resigned from the job last month amid some internal conflicts at City Hall.

The job pays $125,000 a year. If approved, Muley would be required to move into New Haven within six months.

Muley’s Linked In profile identifies him as a director of careline operations for the state Department of Children and Families, a board member of the Citywide Youth Coalition, and an adjunct professor at Manhattanville College. He is listed as having a doctorate in business management from the University of Phoenix and masters degrees in social work and in urban studies from Southern Connecticut State University.

Among his tasks in the job would be rolling out an experimental program to divert low-level offenders from jail and an experimental domestic violence program.