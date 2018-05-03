Harp To Back Lamont; Lamont Backs Tweed

by Paul Bass | May 3, 2018 8:30 am

Ned Lamont has snagged a prize in his quest to win the Democratic nomination for governor: the endorsement of New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

Harp, in return, has snagged an ally in her quest to expand airport service in New Haven.

Lamont and Harp are scheduled to announce the endorsement at a press conference at Tweed-New Haven Thursday at 2:30 p.m., according to multiple people connected to the event.

Lamont and other Democrats vying for the nomination to succeed retiring Gov. Dannel P. Malloy have been courting Harp’s support, including seeking to convince her to run as their lieutenant governor candidate. (As of Wednesday night, Harp was standing steadfast in her position that she has no interest in the post; some of her supporters have been urging her to take the plunge.)

The endorsement comes one day after Emily’s List, the D.C-based political action committee that supports female candidates, endorsed Lamont opponent Susan Bysiewicz for the Connecticut governor’s race. So the timing of Harp’s endorsement serves in part as a response: Harp is New Haven’s first-ever female mayor. She was just featured in an Essence magazine feature declaring 2018 “The Year Of The Black Woman Mayor.” (Harp also just completed a term as president of the national African-American Mayors Association.)

Thursday’s endorsement also brings Lamont the support of the leading elected official in a city that will send the most delegates (100, including super-delegates) to the May 18-19 state Democratic Party convention. Harp’s endorsement does not mean Lamont gets all 100 of those votes for the party endorsement; Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, for instance, has been winning some New Haven support for his Democratic gubernatorial quest.

But Lamont has clearly had the momentum among New Haven politicos in recent weeks. (He has also hired three of them — Hill Alder David Reyes, former Upper Westville Alder Sergio Rodriguez, and Beaver Hills Democratic ward co-chair and state Democratic committeewoman Audrey Tyson — to work on his gubernatorial campaign staff.)

New Haven also has been racking up the most votes for Democratic candidates in statewide elections in recent years. Office-seekers like U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy have in the past practically camped out here while running.

Historically, a mayoral endorsement does not translate to winning New Haven’s vote. At least not for Ned Lamont. He won then-Mayor John DeStefano’s endorsement the last time he ran in a Democratic gubernatorial primary, in 2010. New Haven Democrats nevertheless voted for Dan Malloy over Lamont in that primary. If Lamont as expected wins the state party’s endorsement, he is likely to face a primary from Ganim, Bysiewicz, Guy Smith, and/or Sean Connolly.

Ganim this week is opening a campaign office in New Haven. Lamont opened his second campaign office in town this week.

Harp also gets something out of Thursday’s endorsement event: Visible support from the leading Democratic gubernatorial candidate for her quest to convince the state legislature to pass a law next week allowing Tweed-New Haven Airport to pave another 1,000 feet of its runway in order to try to lure commercial jet service to Washington, Florida, and/or Chicago. That proposal has proved controversial, pitting irate neighbors in the surrounding Morris Cove neighborhood against political and business leaders with especial pressure on State Senate President Martin Looney, whose district includes the airport. Read more about that here and here.

“Working constructively with the neighbors, I think making Tweed a regional airport will be just vital to economic development to New Haven, East Haven, and central Connecticut. I’ve talked to the business leaders and academic leaders. I know how important a more frequent regional service is to our community,” Lamont told the Independent Thursday morning.