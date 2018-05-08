Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Government/ Community Links

Plans Proceed For Cycletrack, Traffic Lights

(6) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Transportation, WNHH Radio, Dateline New Haven

Christopher Peak PhotoBy summer’s end, crews should start working on building a long-planned two-way protected bike lane on the west side of town. Another crew should begin putting in new downtown traffic lights in the fall to help traffic flow better.

City transit chief Doug Hausladen offered those and other updates on matters two-wheeled and four during an appearance on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven.”

Among Hausladen’s updates:

• About 1,400 trips were taken on 100 bicycles during the first alpha-phase month of the city’s new Bike Share program. Nineteen of the first 30 bike share stations are up and operating; 11 more will come on line soon. Those 30 will not include Westville. The first batch does include Newhallville. The original plan for the program’s first phase, focused on the city’s core, left out Newhallville; then elected officials made the inclusion of the neighborhood a condition for approval. Hausladen added that the neighborhood’s density and location along the Farmington Canal trail also made it a good spot to include.

• The city hopes to unclog those interminable back-ups for people trying to leave the Temple Street Garage at peak times (like when the Shubert lets out) by enabling people to pay their tickets before getting into their cars, then having a computer read their license plates at the exit booth. That’s part of a broader “smart parking” plan for which the city has sent out a request for proposals.

• Hausladen’s office is seeking approval for a three-year pilot plan for a “performance-based parking” plan that would have fees and time limits change at different locations based on demand, with a goal of 85 percent occupancy. (Click here to read more about that.)

• The city plans to ask the state to adjust the morning departure times for trains included in new daily service to Hartford and Springfield, which is scheduled to go into effect this month. Right now morning trains will leave for Hartford at 7:31 and 8:56, but not in between — meaning taking the service makes sense only if someone’s shift begins at 8 .m., Hausladen said. The city will ask that more morning departures be added when the state adjusts timetables in September. The service to New Haven from Hartford better accommodates morning schedules, which should help New Haven employers, Hausladen said. But New Haven loses out because “more high-paying jobs” are in Hartford.

Listener Mark Abram of the DataHaven organization posted an online comment during the show reporting that “Hartford has about 120,000 higher-wage jobs located within 4 miles of its train station” and “New Haven has about 70,000.” He also listed estimates of “net” gains of daily workers in various Connecticut cities (meaning how many come into each city to work versus how many leave town to work elsewhere):

Hartford +70K
New Haven +40K
Stamford +20K
Greenwich +10K
Bridgeport -10K

CDM Smith• The Office of State Traffic Administration has given needed approval for work on traffic signals as part of construction of a two-mile protected two-way “cycletrack” bike lane from Forest Road to Park Street, which has been years in the making. All that’s left is obtaining routine approval from the state Department of Transportation (which has already approved the project itself) to issue a construction permit, and to complete the RFP process to select a contractor. Hausladen estimated that work can begin on the $1.2 million state-funded cycletrack by August.

• Work should begin in the fall on eight new downtown traffic signals to connect them to the city’s central computer system, and thereby improve their timing to ease the flow of car traffic.

Click on or download the above audio file or the Facebook Live video below for the full interview with Doug Hausladen on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program.

Tags: , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: HewNaven on May 8, 2018  1:50pm

Do we have demographic data regarding WHO rides the bikes the most? Is it downtown millennials?? Dixwell seniors?? Goatsville grad students?? Who are they and where are they going with the bikes? I’m curious about who benefits from this program currently and how it can be improved.

With that said, I’m really happy that rolling out bikes to Newhallville was considered a priority over Westville. Most people in Westville already have bikes, or can afford to purchase them.

I like that the program is subsidized for low-income residents, but I’m still upset that advertising for a corporation which we all know peddles junk food was approved and vetted by city officials. And, that we’re OK with that, because hey, it makes the program more affordable. I don’t think we should make compromises like that. Somehow, as a city, we can simultaneously declare war on obesity and have something like a Food Policy Council, non-profits like New Haven Farms, etc. and then have an unofficial sponsorship from McDonald’s and Coors Light.  How do these 2 things not oppose one another? We’re sending mixed signals to residents, I believe.

posted by: Esbey on May 8, 2018  2:59pm

All of this is great news, moving the city into the modern transportation era.  Maintaining on-street parking occupancy at 85% would be a game changer: you would be very nearly assured a convenient spot for your quick errands and you could save money by parking farther away for longer trips. Electronic “check out” from the Temple garage is brilliant. If the state would approve electronic tolls, we would almost be living in the 21st century. 

The proposed schedule to Hartford is nutty, as it is true that Hartford is more of a commuter town, whereas New Haven has more employees who walk/bike/drive to work from within city limits.  But a lot of New Haveners also leave the city for jobs. That +40k “net inflow” of jobs masks a huge inflow of employees into the city, partly offset by a substantial outflow of residents traveling to work in other town.  Thus, New Haven needs to maintain traffic options both in and out.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 8, 2018  3:41pm

Take Back New Haven Doug Hausladen is at it again.

posted by: __quinnchionn__ on May 8, 2018  8:30pm

Will some of the one-way streets in the downtown area become two-way?

I thought the construction of the cycle-track along Edgewood was suppose to start sometime last year…

Lastly, when exactly will the second phase of the Downtown Crossing begin with connecting Orange Street?

posted by: Stylo on May 8, 2018  9:17pm

What ever happened to converting one way streets to two way?! That process started YEARS ago and we haven’t heard anything.

posted by: concerned_neighbor on May 8, 2018  9:22pm

I desperately want the newhallville bike share data to prove me wrong but no one there is going to be using the bike share. smart phone, app and credit card? Many don’t have bank accounts. I’m skeptical of the entire bike share thing anyway.

Hopefully NHV will not imitate Dallas. See https://www.instagram.com/dallasbikemess/