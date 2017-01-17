HB 5539/SB 11: An Act Concerning the Legalization and Taxation of the Retail Sale of Marijuana

HB 5539 _Sponsored by: Rep. Juan Candelaria, Toni Walker, Robyn Porter, Patricia Dillon, Roland Lemar, Edwin Vargas, Christopher Rosario, Diana Urban, Greg Haddad, James Albis, Kim Rose, Angel Arce, Steven Stafstrom, Matt Lesser, Ezequiel Santiago, Geraldo Reyes, Robert Sanchez
Statement of Purpose: To legalize and regulate the retail sales, personal growth and recreational use of marijuana in order to raise revenue for the General Fund and for substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness.
Referred to: Judiciary
Public Hearing Date: TBD
SB 11 Sponsored by: Sen. Martin Looney
Statement of Purpose:To legalize and tax the sale of marijuana
Referred to: Judiciary