Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

HB 5539/SB 11: An Act Concerning the Legalization and Taxation of the Retail Sale of Marijuana

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Health, State, 2017 session, True Vote

HB 5539 _Sponsored by: Rep. Juan Candelaria, Toni Walker, Robyn Porter, Patricia Dillon, Roland Lemar, Edwin Vargas, Christopher Rosario, Diana Urban, Greg Haddad, James Albis, Kim Rose, Angel Arce, Steven Stafstrom, Matt Lesser, Ezequiel Santiago, Geraldo Reyes, Robert Sanchez

Statement of Purpose: To legalize and regulate the retail sales, personal growth and recreational use of marijuana in order to raise revenue for the General Fund and for substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness.

Referred to: Judiciary

Public Hearing Date: TBD

SB 11 Sponsored by: Sen. Martin Looney

Statement of Purpose:To legalize and tax the sale of marijuana

Referred to: Judiciary

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

Be the first to comment