HB 6352: An Act Establishing a Tire Stewardship Program

How A Bill Becomes A Law
At the beginning of the session, legislators introduce proposed bills. A proposed bill includes a statement of purpose, which describes (usually in general terms) what the bill seeks to do.
The bill is referred to the committee that has jurisdiction over the bill’s subject matter. The House and Senate chairs of the committee typically decide which bills the committee will hear. Often they consult with the committee’s ranking members (the committee’s senior minority party representative and senator). The committee may have the Legislative Commissioners Office draft the bill in legal language before it is heard, although this is not common.
Legislators, agency representatives, lobbyists, and the public can testify at the hearing. After the hearing, the committee can vote to draft the bill if it has not already been drafted. The committee can then vote to give the bill a favorable report or take no action. The committee can report the bill to another , which can report it out in its original form, amend it, or take no action. More commonly, the committee that originates the bill reports it to the floor of the House or Senate, depending on whether it is a House bill or Senate Bill.
When the bill is reported to the floor, it gets a file. The file includes the drafted bill, an analysis of what it does, and its fiscal impact on the state government and municipalities. The House and Senate routinely refer bills to a second committee. For example, a bill establishing a new program will be referred to the Appropriations Committee if the program requires additional staff. The second committee can report the bill out in its original form, recommend adoption of an amendment, or take no action. Complex bills can go through three or more committees.
The House or Senate can vote on the bill, amend it, or take no action. If passed, the bill (with any adopted amendments) goes to the second chamber. The second chamber votes on the bill and each adopted amendment. If the chamber adopts the bill in concurrence, i.e., with the same language, the bill goes to the governor. If the second chamber adopts a version of the bill that differs from the version passed in the first chamber, the bill goes back to the first chamber. For example, if the House adopts a bill with House amendments “A” and “B” and the Senate adds Senate Amendment “A”, the bill goes back to the House. If the House passes the bill in concurrence, i.e., with all three amendments, the bill goes to governor. If the chambers do not agree, they appoint a conference committee, which can develop compromise language which then goes to each chamber for a vote.
The governor can sign or reject a bill passed by both chambers. The legislature can overturn a veto by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.
The 2017 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|SB11/ HB5539
|In Commitee
|Would legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.
|Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
|SB 17
|In Commitee
|Would make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.
|Looney
|HB 5434
|In Commitee
|Would have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.
|Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
|HB 5458
|In Commitee
|Would establish electronic tolls on state highways.
|Genga
|HB 5575
|In Commitee
|Would regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.
|Scanlon
|HB 5589
|In Commitee
|Would expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.
|Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5591
|In Commitee
|Would require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.
|Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5703
|In Commitee
|Would have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.
|Lemar
|HJ 13
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to permit early voting.
|Lemar
|HJ 16
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.
|Lemar
|SB 1/HB 6212
|In Commitee
|Would require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.
|Looney
|SB 2
|In Commitee
|Would make the education funding formula more equitable.
|Duff
|SB 8
|In Commitee
|Would allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.
|Looney
|SB 10
|In Commitee
|Would strengthen hate crime laws.
|Winfield
|SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456
|In Commitee
|Would increase the minimum wage.
|Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
|SB 137
|In Commitee
|Would expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.
|Gerratana
|SJ 5
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.
|Duff
|HB 5588
|In Commitee
|Would limit certain bond allocations.
|Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5912HB 6127
|In Commitee
|Would establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.
|Lemar
Elliott
et al.
|HB 6554
|In Commitee
|Would tax carried interest as ordinary income.
|Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
|HB 5831
|In Commitee
|Would provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.
|Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
|SB 631
|In Commitee
|Would provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.
|Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
|HB 6863
|In Commitee
|Would authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.
|Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
|SB 649
|In Commitee
|Would allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.
|Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
|590/591
|In Commitee
|Would limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rights
|Winfield
|SB 20
|In Commitee
|Would require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.
|Looney
|HB 6352
|In Commitee
|Would establish a deposit system for car tires.
|Ritter
Gresko
McCrory