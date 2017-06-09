Health Department Laying Off 6

by Staff | Jun 9, 2017 7:50 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: City Hall, Health, Labor

The city’s health department is closing down its “Healthy Start” and “MOMS Partnership” programs and has issued layoff notices to six employees who staffed them.

The layoffs are effective June 30, according to mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

Grant funding ran out for the positions, Grotheer said.

Three of the workers staff the Health Start program, which connects New Haveners to the state HUSKY health-care program for low-income people and helps coordinate their care. The governor eliminated funding for the program in his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. New Haveners can still receive that help from a similar federal program connected to the Affordable Care Act as well as from the state Department of Social Services, Grotheer said.

The other three workers staff the MOMS Partnership, which federal grants related to Hurricane Sandy relief have been bunding. That grant expires June 30. The city plans to refer clients — who are seeking mental health care — to local agencies like the Clifford Beers Clinic.

Half of the salary for one of those workers comes from other sources, so that position will become part-time.

The Health Department earlier this year closed out another its programs, the needle exchange. Read about that here and here.