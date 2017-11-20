Highsmith: No Deal For #2

(Opinion) The following article was written by one of the three finalists for the position of New Haven superintendent of schools. The New Haven Board of Education is about to hire a superintendent of schools, a decision that will directly impact the lives of more than 20,000 students. The wrong decision could have long lasting negative consequences for the students, staff, parents and community that could take years to undo. I wanted to be Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools because I care deeply about the future of each and every student. As a resident and taxpayer in New Haven, and more importantly, as a parent of a New Haven Public School graduate and the parent of a current sophomore in the school system, I have a vested interest in who is chosen to lead the school system. Although the hiring process has been challenging, the possibility of being able to serve the children and parents of this city as its superintendent of schools made navigating the process all worth it. If I had to go through it all again, I would not hesitate to do so in order to have an opportunity to be superintendent in my hometown. The media reported that based on the board’s “straw vote” after the second round of interviews last week, there was 4-3 majority in favor of Dr. Carol Birks to serve as the superintendent of New Haven Public Schools. Clearly, the will of the students and broader community was ignored. It is clear to me I do not have sufficient support on the Board of Education to get the votes necessary to become New Haven’s next superintendent. However, I am pleased to know the students and community overwhelmingly preferred me; and for that, I will always feel inspired and be eternally grateful. While I will not be superintendent of schools in New Haven, as a parent, I am still very much interested in who is chosen. That is why I am asking the board not to choose Dr. Birks. Since I have no path to a majority of the board votes, I implore one of the four board members who supported Dr. Birks to change his or her vote to Dr. Pamela Brown, who unlike Dr. Birks, is eminently qualified to lead this district. By hiring Dr. Birks, the board will choose to empower charter school advocates, enrich education privateers, and embolden some of the worst elements of the community who see Dr. Birks’ tenure as an opportunity to get their hands on a more than 400 million dollar budget. I would like to make it known that I have been contacted by several so-called powerbrokers in New Haven and offered an assistant superintendent’s position in exchange for my support of either candidate. Let me be clear: I am not interested in such a position in New Haven, nor am I willing to play politics with the lives of students by putting my professional advancement before the quality of their education. I am not built that way, and will not entertain the notion of compromising the educational future of students for any reason, especially to have a title before my name. Finally, despite the challenges presented by this hiring process, the opportunity to speak to a lecture hall full of high school students from across the city, and to immediately connect with them in the short time allowed, was the absolute highlight of this process. It is my hope that the adults on the Board will put the needs of the students first to ensure the students get a superintendent that is qualified for the position. Given the result of the straw vote, which effectively eliminated me as a candidate, there is only one clear choice—Dr. Brown should be named superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks Wow. This process has more twists and turns than Scandal. Pretty interesting that Highsmith states that BOTH candidates offered him an assistant position, but still clearly supported Brown. Very interested to see how the season finale goes.

posted by: Seth Poole on November 20, 2017 9:56am Appreciate you for this my Brother! The carpetbaggers running this city will never truly understand. They work this system for personal gain, and many of their children are not/were not a part of it.

posted by: EducateourchildrenNH on November 20, 2017 9:58am I thought I was in the know, but I am now totally confused. First, I found it telling that at the forum Joyner sat at one end of the front row and Goldson sat all the way to the other. what’s confusing to me:

1. Joyner was completely opposed to Highsmith, didn’t even want him to interview. Now he wants him in. 2. Goldson fought to include Highsmith in the interviews, and everyone said he was the one, the fix was in. Goldson didn’t vote for Highsmith. 3. Birks seemed to be an also-ran, the community didn’t raise any issues until she had the mayor’s vote, all of a sudden she is a she devil. I looked but couldn’t find anything on the net that makes her a charter hack. Can someone please provide me with some links or something to review? BTW, I find it interesting that the opposition seems to be led by the white led Educators Collective (which comes with its own issues). What does the teachers and administrators union think of this candidate? 4. What I’m most confused about is this Highsmith piece. He says both camps (Birks and Brown) offered him a asst Super spot. He says that he wants what’s best for the students. And he endorses Brown. If he wants what’s best for the students, why wouldn’t he take a position with Brown? I don’t get it, is his ego so big that he doesn’t want to be number 2? Even if it is best for the kids. Sounds like a lot of politics is being played here. I’m so confused.

posted by: Observer2016 on November 20, 2017 10:13am If GH did not want to play politics, why is he writing ope letters? Rallys? Petitions? I have been told by many he can’t take no for an answer. We all remember him standing next to KC regarding grade tampering. Is that who we really want for our students. I have never seen a finalist of a position conduct themselves in this manner. This is not an election? It is a career opportunity that impacts the lives of all students in New Haven. Our students deserve better. Not someone who rallied with a former principal who tampered with grades and was disciplines for it. What expectations will have have for all…

posted by: westville man on November 20, 2017 10:22am EducateourchildrenNH- Gary is smart. So smart that he knows his day may yet come to run our schools. But if he takes a 2nd position, and that leadership fails the New Haven school children, he will be tainted with that and may very well lose the possibility of being superintendent at some point.

I agree completely with his decision. He can’t be bought or made to sacrifice his principles.

posted by: newhavendad1 on November 20, 2017 10:23am I just wrote something on the other story about this process. This story makes me feel better about choosing Carol Birks. Totally inappropriate for Mr. Highsmith to write this OpEd. Who knows if anyone actually ever reached out to him to make a deal for #2. Can anyone verify this? Mr. Highsmith had a shot. The committee just didn’t want him. He even made it further than he was supposed to due to popular sentiment. It’s not OK to then sabotage the next person. Is that good for New Haven? We elect a Mayor and we elect school board members and they pick a committee. This isn’t a direct election or popularity contest.

Also, Seth Poole, is Carol Birks a carpet bagger because she was not born and raised in New Haven? Do you have to be born and raised here to the super? Dr. Mayo grew up in Richmond, VA. Carol Birks grew up in Bridgeport and worked in Bridgeport, Hamden and Hartford. We’re a small state, isn’t that good enough for being home-grown? Why label her an outsider?

posted by: GMHKav on November 20, 2017 10:30am Sorry Mr. Highsmith, but your opinion piece is about as political as it gets. Honestly, if the three finalists were the best NH could come up with then there is something seriously wrong with the selection process.

posted by: westville man on November 20, 2017 11:09am for all you ‘Highsmith Haters’- your bed has been made. Now you get to sleep in it.

posted by: Realmom21 on November 20, 2017 11:35am I am not an overtly religious person but this is equivalent to KING SOLEMN and the women who were fighting over what was best for a child. Reality check here is someone obviously more concerned about the welfare of our children than have attention accolades and a tittle. Mr High-smith as I previously stated was not my original first or second choice for superintendent. I thought he might be too close to the mayhem of new haven politics to not be manipulated like a marionette but at the end of the day he rose above the frey and showed us that regardless he wants what is best for the children of new haven and even if it doesn’t mean him. He too has told us what we as parents already knew the chosen by the mayor is the least qualified person to sever the needs of our children and purpose of leading New Havens educator pool. She is nothing more than a nepotism in a different color cloth. Anyone willing to sacrifice the kids rather than have their own way doesn’t genuinely give two cents and that is reflective from the top to its appointees/

posted by: Acer on November 20, 2017 12:16pm westville man - Why do you have to be a “Highsmith Hater” just because you don’t think he is qualified? I truly believe that Mr. Highsmith is an excellent person and educator - just not ready to be a Superintendent of Schools. IMHO, none of the three final choices were that impressive as candidates for Super for NH. There really should have been many more qualified choices to select from. The selection process was flawed and politically manipulated.

posted by: repmd on November 20, 2017 1:10pm Gary Highsmith makes a point that in exchange for his support that he was offered the position of assistant superintendent. Can anyone tell me who is currently in this position. I think this offer is one of the worse habits of the school system: creating high paying administrative positions to accommodate a political appointment.

posted by: concerned_neighbor on November 20, 2017 1:27pm “nor am I willing to play politics with the lives of students by putting my professional advancement before the quality of their education.” But you write this op-ed piece to sand bag another job applicant? Really? Pot, kettle, black. The Board wants Birks; everyone else wants someone else. And we wonder why New Haven’s students aren’t succeeding . . .

posted by: Seth Poole on November 20, 2017 2:13pm newhavendad1: Many of our problems persist because people’s own ambition overshadows their work to help children learn. The problems in our school system have not only persisted over the past 30 years, but have intensified over time. It is my opinion that we need SOME born and raised people in decision making positions in order to achieve the necessary changes to a system that previous leadership created and capitalized off of. I would like to our next superintendent to be committed to the system that is good enough for his/her/their own children. Highsmith has skin in the game….literally! I will not be a part of attacking Dr. Birks, because I do not know the woman. I believe that there is good and bad in every system, depending on the ideals of the person/people running said system. Charters are public schools with some sophisticated funding structures. Public schools around here rely on property taxes. People in the Hill pay much less than their counterparts in East Rock, thus the stark differences in the quality of education our children receive. Our system is bilingual (and then some). Our leadership should also be. If not, they should, at minimum, not have to use GPS to find the schools.

posted by: Colin Ryan on November 20, 2017 6:03pm Do other cities operate this way when hiring a superintendent? This will be the next CEO of our collective, locally owned, four-hundred million dollar, child educating company. The process is not receiving the professionalism it requires.