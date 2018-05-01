Hill To Downtown Phase 1 Breaks Ground

by Markeshia Ricks | May 1, 2018 4:29 pm

Hardhats were donned and hands were put to shovel by a Stamford developer and Mayor Toni Harp on a bright Tuesday to officially mark the start of construction for the first phase of the Hill to Downtown Project.

That happened at 22 Gold St., home of the former Prince Street School in a section of the Hill neighborhood that was destroyed during the construction of the Route 34/Oak Street Connector during the urban renewal era.

The city has worked with a number of developers since the late 1980s to develop 11.6 acres of long-neglected properties between Union Station, the Hill neighborhood, and Downtown. About two years ago, Mayor Toni Harp’s administration and the Board of Alders were able to strike a deal with developer Randy Salvatore, CEO and president of RMS Companies, to allow him to redevelop the parcels of land.

“New Haven is a great city,” Harp said Tuesday. “New Haven is a relatively small city and we have to do all we can with what there is to maximize it’s potential. These planned improvements bring to life the latest evidence how this is happening in New Haven.”

The first phase calls for a four-story, 110-apartment, mixed-use development at Gold Street. the building, which is expected to stretch more than a city block will include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. There will be an estimated 2,350 square feet of retail space on the first floor of the building at the corner of Gold Street and Washington Avenue.

Salvatore said the first phase is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. He recently received site plan approvals for the planned second and third phases of the project which will build a total of 194 apartments on the other two parcels covered under the land disposition agreement he has with the city. He said if all goes well he will break ground later this summer with completion of those apartments set for sometime next year.

“I think with the completion of these three buildings we will have the foundations of a real neighborhood,” Salvatore said.

Thirty-three of the first 110 apartments will be rented to people who make no more than 80 percent of the area median income, or $70,480 out of an $88,100 benchmark for a family of four. The apartments were able to be subsidized thanks to $5 million from the Just in Time fund, a state housing fund designed to enable developers to include lower-income housing in new market-rate complexes.

Nick Lundgren, deputy commissioner for the state housing department, said the first phase of Hill to Downtown was chosen because it met all the requirements of being a private development that had nearly all of its local approvals and a developer who wanted to provide affordable within what was a market rate project.

“In this case, it was a natural fit,” Lundgren said. “We’re glad to be a part of this project. Investing in our urban centers is an important part of economic development. Connecting the Hill neighborhood to Downtown will be transformative, spurring what we hope will be a new wave of investments in the coming months and years.”

Matthew Nemerson, city economic development administrator, noted that many other mayors had put together concepts to try to get the 11.6 acres of property developed that simply didn’t pan out. But he said it was a top priority for Mayor Harp. He along with several of the day’s speakers heaped praise on Serena Neal-Sanjurjo, the executive director of the city’s anti-blight agency, for her role in making sure there was community input before any deals were signed. A number of stalled development projects have shown signs of coming to fruition since Neale-Sanjurjo returned to the city three years ago to lead LCI. (Read about two of those projects here and here.)

Hill Alder David Reyes said that he believed that many of his constituents felt heard through their management teams and the Hill to Downtown steering committee as the plans for the development were coming to fruition.

“This is a very important step toward making this plan a reality,” he said.