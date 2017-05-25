Hillhouse Champs Honored

by Paul Bass | May 25, 2017 4:29 pm

Before the mayor handed trophies to Nyimah Ambrose and her fellow Hillhouse High champs Thursday afternoon, the schools superintendent handed them some advice.

Members of Hillhouse’s boys basketball, girls track, and boys track teams were invited to City Hall for a ceremony to celebrate the championships their teams won this year.

“Keep up the good work,” the superintendent, Reggie Mayo (pictured), told the students. “Remember the things you learned form your coaches.”

Then each player was invited up to receive a trophy and to pose with Mayo, Mayor Toni Harp, and school system Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky.

After picking up her trophy (above), Ambrose was asked what advice she has received from Coach Gary Moore.

“‘No matter how bad you start out, you can always do better if you want the progress. If you want to do it, you’re going to do it,’” replied Ambrose, a sophomore who runs the 200-meter four-in-one relay and the 100-meter dash for the Hillhouse team.

She applied that advice this year in her first season in track and field. In the past she has played soccer and softball. people told her she should try track because she runs fast. She ended up placing fourth inthe state in the 4 x 200-meter relay and first in her class in the 100-meter dash.

The boys basketball team (pictured), under the direction of Coach Renard Sutton, captured its 24th state championship this year, more than any other team has won. The boys track team won its third straight state championship. The girls track team won the Southern Connecticut Conference championship.