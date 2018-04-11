13 Hillhouse Students Become Licensed Guards

Nineteen-year-old Tytainya Gaines is a certified emergency medical responder, and she’s working her way through an emergency medical technician program. On Tuesday she also became a licensed unarmed security officer.
The Hillhouse senior, along with 12 of her fellow students in her high school’s Law, Public Safety, and Health Academy, recently completed the Securitas training program. On Tuesday they received certificates that prove they’re licensed to work.
Gaines said she was steered toward racking up the certifications by academy coordinator William Garraty because it would allow her good job opportunities whether she decides to go to college or not.
“I do want to go to Gateway for nursing,” she said. But in the meantime, she’s interested in becoming an EMT and actually getting the opportunity to work on an ambulance.
“I like the idea of being a first responder and the adrenaline rush,” she said. “But I really like the idea that I get to be one of the first people there to help.”
Garraty said he likes that licensing and certification programs like the one provided by Securitas provide students with the types of credentials that translate into public safety jobs. The two-day training program that Securitas provides usually costs about $150 but Hillhouse students in the public safety academy get to take it for free.
This is the third year that Securitas has offered the training at Hillhouse. Some 45 students have received their unarmed security guard license through the program.
Garraty said for the student who happens to have a serious interest in law enforcement, the license offers them the opportunity to work in an entry-level public safety job where they can learn first aid and customer service skills that will look good to a recruiter on their resume.
“A police officer recruiter will look at this and say, ‘You’re really into this,’” he said.
In addition to the security guard license program, the EMR and EMT programs, Hillhouse’s academy also offers a certified nursing assistant program too.
Hillhouse Principal Glen Worthy said all part of making sure that students have options after high school.
“We know that all of our kids aren’t going to college so we want them to have a chance at obtaining as many certifications as possible so that they will be employable,” he said. “And even if they do ultimately decide to go to college, having these certifications and licenses means that they can work and go to school without having to rely so much on mom and dad.”
He said the certifications help students like Gaines open their eyes to all of the possibilities that are available to them.
posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on April 11, 2018 8:57am
I hope that the students who have received these certifications are being inspired to push forward towards going to medical school. I hope that their teachers and administrators are encouraging them and letting them know that they are probably capable of doing that.
I hope they know that Xaiver University a small HBCU in LA. sends more African-American Students to Medical School than ANY other institution of higher learning in the country. Students who come from High Schools that are far worse than any school in NH, have gone to Xaiver and ended up in medical school.
I hope that these kids are not being told that they have reached their apex in High School and that there is so much more they can do, if they want to.
First responders are surely needed. But, so are African-American Doctors.
The Rev. Mr. Samuel T. Ross-Lee
posted by: Xavier on April 11, 2018 11:09am
American Medical Response and other contracted vendors to the city, can and must do much more with regard to diversifying their workforce if they wish to continue to receive city contracts. For the life of me, I do not know why we continue to give a blind eye to the anemia at AMR amongst its EMT, EMT-I, and Paramedics. City time to start looking into these contracts.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on April 11, 2018 11:56am
True and On point.But also Cuba Offers Free Medical School To Blacks And Latinos.I have friends and family who children went to the program and are now working.
Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine (LASM). A few years ago member of the USA Congressional Black Caucus visited Cuba and noted the small amount number of doctor available in Black and poor areas in American. When Rep. Bennie Thompson said his Mississippi district needed doctors, then President Fidel Castro announced scholarships for youth from under-served communities in the U.S.47 students have graduated the program and two are resentdents in USA hospitals currently.This is proof the programs credentials are being accepted and honored in USA hospitals, which is a critical step.