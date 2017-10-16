1st Hispanic Heritage Event Celebrates Puerto Rico

by Markeshia Ricks | Oct 16, 2017 7:40 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Dance, Music, City Hall

The sights and sounds of Puerto Rico were on display Friday night for the Board of Alders Black and Hispanic Caucus’s first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

More than 50 people gathered in the basement of the Hall of Records at 200 Orange St. to celebrate the island and learn a little about its connection to the continent of Africa.

In the wake of local recovery efforts to aid those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still on the minds of many. That’s why it was chosen as the part of the Latin Diaspora to highlight during this event. Alder Dolores Colon said each year a different part of the diaspora will be highlighted and celebrated.

Mayor Toni Harp said that New Haven pulled together to support fellow U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico and raised more than $85,000, and is continuing its relief efforts in the face of what she said has been an “embarrassing” response from the federal government.

Attendees also got a history lesson on the island’s African connection from Clifton Graves ,who served as the night’s keynote speaker. The evening rounded out with a performance from Movimiento Cultural and bomba dancers.



Future fundraising events include:



• Thursday at 7 p.m.

Collins Auditorium – Notre Dame High School

Music from Latin America

Tickets: Adults – $10; Children – $5

Proceeds to benefit New Haven for Puerto Rico

Donations can still be made through the New Haven For Puerto Rico GoFundMe, or by contacting ARTE Inc. at Arte-inc@comcast.net. For further information please contact: Juan Candelaria 203-645-7905, ARTE INC (203) 787-2783, Maritza Rosa (203) 415-2812, or Mercedes Felix (203) 946-8200.