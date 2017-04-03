Sections

Intoxicated Hit-&-Run Driver Kills Bicyclist

Police arrested a 43-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing a scene where she fatally struck a cyclist on Ella Grasso Boulevard Sunday at 12:45 p.m.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

New Havener Ranko Borak was riding his bicycle on the 500 block of the Boulevard near the flea market in the Hill when, according to two witnesses, the driver of a Ford Taurus struck him, then fled the scene. The crash threw Borak over a guardrail. Emergency medics arrived on the scene and couldn’t revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness got a photo of the fleeing Ford Taurus and followed it until losing the tail at Orange Street.

“Minutes later, a call was placed to police from a motorist on Interstate 91. The caller described a similar car with a damaged windshield. It had nearly struck the caller’s car and was ready to exit the highway at Exit 3. Officers in the area fanned out, searching for it and its operator. Officer O’Dino Rasile was at State and Humphrey Streets when the call came in. He traversed several side streets in the area and spotted the wanted car at Orange and Bradley Streets,” Hartman reported in a release.

The driver said she hadn’t been in a crash. “This [was] before a crash was mentioned,” Hartman noted.

The driver took a field sobriety test, which showed a blood alcohol content of 0.2062, significantly higher than the legal limit of .08.

Police charged the driver with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, felony evading of responsibility, driving with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Hartman said police are trying to find Borak’s next of kin, who are believed to be living out of the country.

Comments

posted by: Anderson Scooper on April 3, 2017  12:36pm

I predict our suburban police force will find some way to let the unlucky driver off the hook.

In a suburban municipality, this would be a manslaughter case, with the driver going to jail for 3-5 years….

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on April 3, 2017  2:16pm

I don’t understand what kind of person can hurt someone like that and just run. Do you have no empathy for your fellow human beings? No feeling of responsibility for the things you do?

I cannot imagine the driver will be let off easily, given the BAC and fatality. With any luck, perhaps the driver will even grow a conscience in prison.

posted by: theNEWnewhaven on April 3, 2017  2:29pm

WOW. This is terrible! Such a sad story.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins on April 3, 2017  7:03pm

Glad to hear the driver was caught promptly and taken off the street. What an awful tragedy for the victim though.

I wonder if dedicated and protected cycling infrastructure may have helped prevent this situation or at least lessened the severity of it. Anyone interested in trying to get protected cycling infrastructure along this major thoroughfare may find this SeeClickFix issue helpful:
https://en.seeclickfix.com/issues/2310795

posted by: T-ski1417 on April 3, 2017  8:10pm

@Anderson

He was charged onsite with manslaughter according to the article, and it would be the courts not the police who let him off if that were the case.