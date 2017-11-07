Hit-&-Run Driver Sends Skateboarder To Hospital

by Staff | Nov 7, 2017 5:11 pm

Police are looking for the driver of a white car who allegedly fled the scene after his vehicle struck a 28-year-old skateboarder on Orange Street.

The collision occurred around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Here’s what happened, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman:

The skateboarder said he had a green light at an intersection when the driver turned left and struck him. The skateboarder “said he went up and over the car’s hood, smashed into the windshield and was thrown to the pavement.”

A witness at the scene corroborated the skateboarder’s version. The driver “initially pulled over, but a second later took off,” Hartman wrote in a release. The witness and victim did not get a good description of the driver.

The skateboarder was reported to be recovering from “significant but not life-threatening injuries” at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

In other incidents, a $500 reward has been posted for anyone offering information leading to the arrest of the man who robbed the downtown Key Bank branch on Monday. Click here to read a previous story about that incident.

Police are also looking for a masked “muscular” five-foot-eightish gun-wielding man who committed a robbery with a “fat” five-foot-eightish knife-wielding accomplice around 10 p.m. Monday at Papi’s Convenience Store at 1312 State St. One of the robbers allegedly threatened to kill a clerk. They made off with around $200. Before leaving, the gunman fired a shot at another clerk, who had thrown a piece of concrete at him. The gunman missed his target.