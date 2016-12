by Allan Appel | Dec 21, 2016 7:55 am

This Day in New Haven History

In 1917, America had just entered the war in Europe and the writers of a Saturday Chronicle article declared that the gifts Connecticut boys on the front lines in France were receiving were a darn sight better than what they experienced as young soldiers in the Civil War. Welcome to This Day In Christmas At The Front History as your time-traveling host Allan Appel and Jason Bischoff-Wurstle of the New Haven Museum take you back.



Click on the file above to play or download.