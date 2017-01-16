Homeless Advocate Homeless Himself

by Allan Appel | Jan 16, 2017 8:04 am

A grassroots homeless activist who has orchestrated innovative flea markets, free haircuts, and “love-a-fairs” on behalf of the homeless is himself homeless. At least for now.

The activist, Jesse Hardy, three years ago founded J-Hop, a cutting-edge homeless advocacy group, reported that he recently lost his job at a convenience store. On Friday he was evicted from his apartment for nonpayment of rent.

Hardy shared that information with a reporter as he waited for a press conference to begin late Friday afternoon on the closing of the city’s needle exchange program, which Yale’s medical school plans to take over.

Hardy for years has been one of the most active and visible grassroots organizers and activists on behalf of homeless people in New Haven. He serves on the city’s homeless advisory commission.

Now Hardy, who slept on the streets for a time in the mid-1980s, faces the crisis again in his own life. He said he lost his job to a family member of his boss. And he gave away some of the last money that he had left for his rent.

“I got evicted because I was helping others. I had to choose between paying my rent and helping these people,” said Hardy, who is 53 years old. He reported he bought Christmas toys and spent what income he had during the holiday season on assisting others in expectation of his job continuing.

Hardy posted the news on his busy Facebook page.

The sudden loss of a job or a sudden medical problem are two frequent triggers for homelessness. In Hardy’s case, however, there seems also to have been an element of making an ethical choice.

“Sometimes you have to think of other people. It’s going against the first law of self-preservation [perhaps],” he explained. “I have got to help people.”

After his eviction Friday, a friend spotted the money for Hardy to spend some nights in a hotel, where he was staying Sunday night, he said.

Come Wednesday, when he must leave the hotel, he said he might end up at the city’s warming center at Bethel A.M.E. Church on Goffe Street. He may sleep on the street, he said. He said he’s looking for short-term work so he can afford a new place. (People can reach him at 203-821-1957.)

“I’m not ashamed,” Hardy said. “These things happen every day” to people in New Haven.

Longer term, Hardy said, he and his brother have been planning on launching a barbecue food-truck business. However, the city’s new proposed $2,500 licensing fee may be prohibitive, he added.

In 2013 Hardy, who grew up in the old Elm Haven projects (now Monterey Place), was one of the organizers of the “Ashmun Street/High Rise/Low Rise Reunion,” which brought hundreds of former “brick babies” back for recollections and barbecues in Scantlebury Park, off Dixwell Avenue.

At that time he announced the launching of J-Hop, which went on to organize events from free haircuts for the homeless to sneaker drives —because, he observed, the right shoes are basic to a homeless person on his feet from morning till night.

They caught the attention not only of the public but of city officials as New Haven has joined with its shelters and other homeless organizations to end chronic homelessness in the city and throughout the state.

Most recently Hardy was an advisor to Wooster Square activist and philanthropist Wendy Hamilton as she bought $15,000 worth of cold weather sleeping bags and other equipment, which were distributed last month at Liberty Community Services Sunrise Cafe at the Church of St. Paul and St. James.

In mid-December Hardy was also one of the behind-the-scenes players when the city disbanded the long-time homeless encampment in the woods off I-91. He helped several of last remaining couples obtain bus passes and directed them to city warming centers.

Despite his situation, Hardy said he will continue his work with homeless people. Even without personal resources at the moment, he said he can help others. “I can talk,” he noted.