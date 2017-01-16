Homeowner Shoots Intruder

by Staff | Jan 16, 2017 8:01 am

A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after a Fair Haven homeowner shot him early Monday.

The Pine Street homeowner — a painter who has lived in the neighborhood for years — heard banging at his front door, then shot the 26-year-old man when he kicked in the front door, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. The 26-year-old is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

In a separate incident, Hartman said, police found a 27-year-old man in a Fulton Street driveway at 1:01 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. He is described in critical condition at the hospital. Police don’t have details about the shooting to report yet.