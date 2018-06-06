Hunting Banned At Q River Spot

by Staff | Jun 6, 2018 3:54 pm

(2) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Environment, Sports, Fair Haven, True Vote

The state has temporarily banned hunting along an expanded portion of the Quinnipiac River at the request of New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced the one-year ban on Wednesday afternoon.

It covers a spot along the river contiguous to an area where hunting is already banned. The new ban covers the area “from the southernmost tip of Fargeorge Preserve (Granis Island) at the mouth of Hemingway Creek, across the river to Lombard Street, north to the I-91 Bridge,” according to a release. Anyone found hunting there risks a misdemeanor arrest.

Campbell asked DEEP to use the year to look at two public concerns: safety concerns related to hunting of ducks or other waterfowl; and gunshots causing confusion for people nearby.

“I have made this decision in the interest of public safety, while also recognizing the importance of hunting in our state. Once DEEP staff complete their review, they will make a recommendation to the Office of the Commissioner for further action regarding this area of the river,” a release quoted DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee as saying.

A neighborhood group called Friends of the Quinnipiac Meadows Preserve has been pushing the state to extend the riverine area made off limits to hunting. Click here to read a recent story about that.