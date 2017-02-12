Sections

"I Do," No $ Due

City Hall

A justice of the peace will marry up to ten couples free of charge at City Hall on Valentine’s Day — and the city’s throwing in a free cake.

The Harp administration announced the offer in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, which falls on Tuesday.

The first ten couples who sign up in advance at the Office of Vital Statics (and pay the $50 for a license) will get the free services from the justice, “access to a decorated room, a small bouquet of flowers, and a small wedding cake,” according to a mayoral release.

You can sign up by calling the vital statics office at (203) 946-7931 or coming in to the office (at City Hall) in person.

